KIERAN SHANNON: New year but calendar crisis remains the burning question

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Kieran Shannon

Sports Correspondent

Now that the furore over the handpass limit in football is over, it’s back to that perennial old January reliable: Fixture overload, player welfare, and possible burnout.

Although we should really be looking forward to the resumption of proper inter-county competition, it now being over five months since Limerick and Galway played the last county hurling game of 2018, and it being roughly the same since Dublin and Tyrone wound up the football year, it still feels wrong; too soon, too much.

Cork’s Shane Kingston, seen here evading Tipperary’s Colin English in last year’s All-Ireland U21 final, is one of a number of inter-county players facing a hectic schedule. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Just as driving back from visiting the parents the Saturday after Christmas and hearing on the radio a report from a Clare-Cork Munster hurling league game didn’t fit quite right, national league hurling in January jars as well.

