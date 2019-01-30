New rules will see tackling techniques change, says Harnedy

Cork hurling captain Séamus Harnedy believes the clamp down on head-high challenges will force players to reassess how they tackle an opponent.

Neither Harnedy nor Wexford hurler Paul Morris agreed with the decision of Cork referee Colm Lyons to send off Tony Kelly for his challenge on Pádraic Maher during the second half of Saturday’s league meeting between Clare and Tipperary in Thurles.

Cork’s Séamus Harnedy with Wexford’s Paul Morris ahead of Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League clash between the counties at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

Harnedy can see players becoming far more cautious in their approach to tackling if such challenges continue to be met with red cards throughout the league.

Referees’ chief Willie Barrett yesterday warned that players guilty of head-high challenges will be sent off.

“I have seen the clip of the Tony Kelly incident. From a player’s point of view, I would have been disappointed with that red card. As players, we are going to have to re-evaluate how to tackle and be more careful in our approach,” said Harnedy.

Referees are under considerable pressure at the moment about tackling high. They are being told what is a red card offence and what is not. Certainly, after last weekend, we are just going to have to be careful for the first few weeks of the league.

Such was the success of the 2018 hurling championship, the 28-year old Cork forward can’t see the need for this crackdown from officials.

“There were a few comments thrown out over the weekend that we had our best ever year of hurling last year and maybe, there is not a need for drastic change. Last year was a fantastic year for hurling and I don’t think there is too much wrong with the game. If it’s not broken, why try and fix it.”

Morris, who impressed off the bench during Wexford’s narrow defeat to Limerick last Sunday, shares Harnedy’s view that players will be wary.

“You have to be a little bit more cautious because they are clamping down on it. Referees are becoming a lot stricter”

The Wexford forward, who was among their scorers at the weekend, felt Kelly’s challenge merited, at most, a yellow card. He believes referees would like to let the game flow as much as possible, but in echoing the words of his manager, Davy Fitzgerald, has claimed the men in the middle are under pressure to adhere to diktats from above.

“The refs would like to let the game flow but, at the same time, the refs have to be answerable in their own assessments the following week. If they’re not making these calls and doing what’s being pushed upon them, they’re probably not going to get the big games down the line. They’re only following what’s being directed from the top.”

Morris also disagreed with the red card shown to his teammate Liam Ryan, who was sent off by referee Fergal Horgan for shoving hurler of the year Cian Lynch into the advertisement boarding at Wexford Park. It was the county’s third consecutive game where they finished with 14 men or less - Ryan and Cathal Dunbar were dismissed during their Walsh Cup final defeat to Galway, with Jack O’Connor sent off in the Walsh Cup semi-final win over Kilkenny.

Discipline, or a lack thereof, is not a problem for the Model County, insists Morris.

“If you look at the incidents, they weren’t malicious or there wasn’t anything exactly overly dangerous. Liam Ryan was a bit unlucky at the weekend.

“I don’t think it’s an indiscipline thing with Wexford. It’s more so a bit over the top in terms of the cards that are being shown. I don’t blame the refs. The refs are being put under pressure and they’re being analysed themselves.”

With both Cork and Wexford losing their respective league openers, Sunday’s clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in years past, would have been a key fixture in moving away from the dropzone. Harnedy doesn’t go along with the view that because relegation is off the table the cut-throat nature of recent springs is missing in 2019.

"I don’t think the league has lost its competitive edge, especially if you saw the intensity of both teams in the first-half at Nowlan Park. Even look at Tipperary on Saturday night.

Teams are trying to work on their strategies, their gameplans. We are in the early stages of the league and the intensity will be ramped up as lads get games under their belts.

