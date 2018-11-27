Home»sport

JOHN FOGARTY: New hand-pass rule is doomed to failure

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 12:00 AM
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

SportsGAAFootballAll-Ireland

Related Articles

GPA reportedly angry at 'unacceptable' experimental rules trial

Why the GAA tweaked kick-out proposal

Corofin wizards weave their magic spell once again

Munster marvels, but Dr Crokes eyeing loftier peaks

More in this Section

'All Blacks bombshell': Joe Schmidt's 'shock announcement' makes big news in New Zealand

Papastathopoulos – still plenty to come from Arsenal

Wilder: Ortiz win was perfect preparation for facing Fury

Jordan Larmour undergoes minor procedure on his knee

More by this author

GAA turn blind eye to own winter training rules

An open letter to Rory Beggan

Liam O’Neill’s stance against violence ages well


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »