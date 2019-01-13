Neptune tee up clash with Dublin Lions; Liffey Celtics advance to finals

U20 Mens round-up

Neptune 100 - 65 Templeogue

Neptune will contest the U20 Men’s National Cup final against Dublin Lions following a comfortable 100-65 win over Templeogue.

The class of Neptune was evident from tip off and with three Super League panellists in their squad their skills proved too much for the Dubliners to contain.

Right from tip off Neptune looked energetic all over the court and despite Iarla McKeon opening with a three pointer for Templeogue Neptune responded with a similar basket on their next possession courtesy of Darragh O’Sullivan.

The home fans were treated to a wonderful finish to the quarter when Scott Hannigan assisted Jake Collins for a classy buzzer beater basket.

As our U-20 Men’s prepare for the next two weeks to take Dublin Lions in the @BballIrl U-20 Men’s National Cup Final in Tallaght, here is a look back at some of the highlights Dunks, Spin Moves, no look passes, buzzer beaters as the #TuneArmy take to the N7 to support the boys pic.twitter.com/rV7PzmK8y5— C and S Neptune (@Neptune1BC) January 13, 2019

Leading 37-28 Neptune’s pressure increased in the second period and with O’Sullivan, Cian Heaphy and the Hannigan twins Scott and James leading their charge they surged into a 16 point interval lead.

The game turned on its head in the third quarter as Neptune demolished Templeogue with high tempo defence and despite the outstanding Heaphy picking up a back injury his team put this game to bed when they commanded a 80-52 lead entering the final quarter.

It was a case of going through the motions for the Leesiders coming down the stretch as coach Kieran Leahy praised his troops.

Leahy said: “At half time although commanding a 16 point lead I felt we were slack in defence but once we increased the intensity it was game over.”

The Neptune chief was delighted his team had learned from last year’s U18 cup defeat to the same opposition and he couldn’t have been happier with the performance of his team.

“When you have a squad of players that have the dedication of this group of players it makes my job so much easier and enjoyable and hopefully we can finish the business in the final,” added Leahy.

The trio of O’Sullivan, Heaphy and David Murray are all playing big minutes in the Super League and that’s a huge advantage to this trio when competing at this level.

“The lads are all quality players and it showed in this semi- final as Templelogue basically had no answers when the questions were asked,” concluded Leahy.

Scorers for Neptune: S Hannigan 22, C Heaphy 21, D O’Sullivan 21.

Templeogue: I McKeon 16, C Gordon 11, K Arcilla 7.

In the second semi-final Dublin Lions were made work hard before overcoming Portlaoise Panthers 68-62.

The Lions inspired by some tremendous outside shooting from Samuel Mohamed and Tiernan Howe led 45-36 at the break but had to withstand a late Panthers rally.

Scorers for Dublin Lions: S Mohamed 14, T Howe 13, J Maguire 10.

Portlaoise Panthers: J Gormley 17, T Swayne 14, J Phelan 14.

U18 Womens round-up

Liffey Celtics 68 - 59 Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell

Liffey Celtics of Kildare will have two teams representing them at the Hula Hoops National Cup finals in Tallaght at the end of the month as their Under 18 team will join their Women’s Super League team following their magnificent 68-59 win over Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell.

The opening quarter was competitive but with Liffey’s Katie Williamson and Ciara Bracken dominating in the offence court it was no surprise they commanded a 20-13 lead entering the second quarter.

Credit to Brunell they battled hard in the second quarter but despite the Kildare outfit only amassing seven points they still trailed 27-25 at the break.

On the restart Celtics improved at both ends of the court but following a superb Lauren Homan drive to the hoop Brunell led 38-32.

Suddenly the Cork side went into meltdown as they were punished on the boards by their Kildare opponents who turned the game on its head to lead 49-45 entering the fourth quarter.

Coming down the stretch Liffey Celtics took control as the energy drained Brunell side offered little resistance with Celtics booking their place into the final after a truly wonderful sporting game.

The mood in the Liffey Celtics camp was one of elation as coach Aine O’Connor praised her teams battling performance.

O’Connor said: “I thought we played reasonably well with the exception of the second quarter where we only managed to score seven points but that problem was addressed at half time.”

The Liffey chief believes there is a special bond in this group of players.

“Erin Bracken and I have been involved with this team since nursery and to help them reach a National cup final is a special day for us and hopefully they can produce the goods at the National Baketball Arena,” added O’Connor.

In the second semi-final Waterford Wildcats proved too strong for Templeogue running out 65-32 winners.

The Waterford side were seldom troubled by their Dublin opponents as coach Tommy O’Mahony praised his troops.

“We played well enough and now the real test will come in the final against a very talented Liffey Celtics but it will be an enjoyable experience for all the girls,” said Tommy O’Mahony.

Scorers

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: K Walsh 24, L Homan 17, O Murphy 8.

Liffey Celtics: K Williamson 27, C Bracken 20, F Akorde 6.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: A Morrissey, A O’Brien, E Hannigan, O Murphy, L Homan, L Crean-Hickey, E Leen, N Bowdren, K Walsh, E Murphy, T Lynch, C Morey.

Liffey Celtics: C Masterson, E Harrington, M Doherty, A Bowler, K Martir, S Russell, S Dillon, C Bracken, A Akorede, C Mulleady, K Williamson, K Rochford.

Referees: Martin McGettrick (Dublin), Peter James Coughlan (Cork), Niamh Callaghan (Dublin).