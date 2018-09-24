Na Piarsaigh warning to rivals as they eye another crown

By Brendan Buckley

Champions Na Piarsaigh are two wins away from retaining their Limerick SHC for the first time.

Champions four times in the last seven years, the Limerick city men have progressed unbeaten from the group stages to reach the semi-finals.

Yesterday they were 1-21 to 1-11 winners over Patrickswell in the Gaelic Grounds.

Na Piarsaigh had a goal inside one minute from Peter Casey and they never looked back. By half-time they were 1-12 to 0-6 ahead, Kevin Downes, Casey, David Dempsey and Shane Dowling frees all helping to stretch Na Piarsaigh clear.

In the second half, they were 1-15 to 0-10 ahead entering the final quarter. Patrickswell needed a goal but when Aaron Gillane did find the net in the final minutes it was too late to deny Na Piarsaigh.

Doon join Na Piarsaigh in the semi-finals after their 0-17 to 0-10 win over Kilmallock.

Six points from Barry Murphy had the east Limericks side 0-8 to 0-5 ahead by half-time.

On the change of ends, Doon maintained their advantage and with Dean Coleman and Pat Ryan on target they were 0-11 to 0-6 clear.

Paudie O’Brien points attempted to kickstart the Kilmallock fightback but Pat Ryan, Josh Ryan and Murphy scores ensured the Doon win.

Murroe-Boher had a 2-16 to 2-11 win over Knockainey to reach the quarter-finals, where they play Kilmallock.

Goals from Mikey Ryan and Seanie Tobin had Murroe-Boher 2-5 to no score ahead after 10 minutes of action in Bruff.

Backed by the breeze they were 2-9 to 1-4 in front by half-time - Kieran Cleary with the Knockainey goal.

Knockainey fought back, helped by a Brian O’Shea goal, but Murroe-Boher held on to secure their progress.

South Liberties also reach the quarter-finals, where they play Patrickswell. South Liberties were 1-12 to 1-11 winners over Cappamore, who are now relegated out of the senior ranks.

The winners were 1-9 to 1-5 ahead by half-time after the perfect start of 1-2 inside the first 10 minutes.

They were still four points clear entering the final quarter and held off the late scores from Cappamore.

Elsewhere in the championship, Monaleen ended with a 1-15 to 0-17 win over Ahane.

The Monaleen win came despite a haul of 11 points for Ahane’s Tom Morrissey.

The sides were level at half-time: Monaleen 1-7, Ahane 0-10. The all-important goal went to Conor Nicholas.

In the second half, Morrissey and Mark O’Dwyer exchanged frees, while Lorcan Lyons points also helped edge Monaleen ahead. In the end it was a David Moloney point that won the day for Monaleen but neither side advance.

Also out of the championship are Adare and Ballybrown, who played out a draw; 3-17 each.

It was 3-8 to 2-8 to Ballybrown at half-time.Adare had the first of the five first-half goals from Shane O’Connor.

Quickfire goals from Griffin brothers, Bryan and Ross, moved Ballybrown 2-7 to 1-5 clear inside the final 10 minutes of the half. A goal from Mikey Kiely had them six points clear but John Fitzgibbon found a second Adare goal from a penalty before the interval whistle.

In the second half, a Charlie McCarthy goal looked to have handed Adare the win but Ballybrown found the late points to secure a draw.