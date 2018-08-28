Murray injury rocks Munster but province move quickly to find replacement

By Charlie Mulqueen

Munster and Irish rugby was reeling last night after it was revealed that Conor Murray, one of the game’s leading scrum-halves, was ruled out of the game for the immediate future with a recurrence of a neck injury that has troubled him at times over the past few seasons.

No reference was made to Murray’s situation at yesterday’s Munster press conference or to the signing for a four-month period of the former All Black, Alby Mathewson, as his likely replacement.

The extent of Murray’s injury is unclear, but there has to be considerable doubt as to his availability for Munster’s first two European Cup games in October and even for Ireland’s programme of internationals in November, including the eagerly awaited Aviva Stadium clash with the All Blacks.

Munster released the following statement yesterday evening: “Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm the short-term signing of New Zealand scrum-half Alby Mathewson. Mathewson will join the province (subject to being granted a valid work permit) for four months as injury cover for Conor Murray, who has been ruled out for the short-term period with an injury.”

The 32-year-old Kiwi scrum-half has made five appearances for the All Blacks and has played Super Rugby for the Hurricanes, Blues, and Western Force. At the beginning of the 2017/18 season, he joined Toulon and played for the Top 14 club on 19 occasions, including the Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster in Thomond Park. Alby’s previous visit to the Limerick venue saw him make his All Blacks debut in the thrilling 18-16 win against the province in November 2008. That game celebrated the opening of the new Thomond Park.

While it can be presumed that Munster coach Johann van Graan regards Mathewson as a ready-made replacement for Murray on the biggest days, he also has options in new signing Neil Cronin, Duncan Williams, James Hart, and Jack Stafford.

However, the absence of Murray would be an incalculable loss to Munster for the annual major Guinness Pro 14 clash with Leinster at the Aviva in early October and the European Cup games against Exeter Chiefs in Exeter on

October 13, and Gloucester at Thomond Park a week later.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will also be keeping his fingers crossed that Murray will recover in time for the clash with the all-conquering All Blacks in Dublin on November 17.

Ireland also play Italy, Argentina and the USA. As Murray has been sidelined by neck trouble in the past, the ardent hope must be that the problem can be resolved without recourse to surgery.

If the worst comes to the worst, the number nine jersey would go to either Kieran Marmion of Connacht, Leinster’s Luke McGrath or Ulster’s Leinster-born Luke McGrath.