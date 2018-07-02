Murphy regains Munster crown after epic battle

Séamus Ó Tuama

David Murphy regained the Munster senior bowling title at Grenagh yesterday when he beat Arthur McDonagh in the last shot of a truly great contest.

If the number of fore bowls counted, McDonagh would be the clear winner, but the only fore bowl that counts is the last and Murphy took that with plenty to spare.

Murphy brought an injury into the score and had aggravated it severely before the finish.

David Murphy.

It was heartbreaking for McDonagh to lose a second successive Munster final, especially as he had chances to take this one.

He made full sight with his first after Murphy had missed and was 60m fore after his second.

Murphy got a great third past the playing field, but McDonagh beat it by 50m and might have been a little further in front. Murphy gave him his first big test with a super fourth that rubbed the nook. McDonagh hit back with an even better one, that ran to Buckley’s to push his lead to 70m.

Murphy followed with another huge bowl into the high trees past Magnier’s lane, but again McDonagh replied with a perfect shot and beat it by 50m.

Murphy played another brilliant bowl up the rise. McDonagh shaved the left with his, but it had enough speed to stay on the road and he held a 60m lead.

Murphy played his next bowl to the left, but it clipped a concrete entrance and came back onto the road. McDonagh opted for the crown of the road and his bowl whipped right and only beat the tip by 20m. That would count as a big missed chance as he might have made Boula lane in one less.

Murphy increased the intensity with another super shot facing down to Boula lane. McDonagh beat it well. Murphy followed with an absolute gem tight right that went to sight well past the lane. McDonagh lofted brilliantly, slightly left of the centre and it beat Murphy’s tip by 20m.

Murphy then played a super shot, tight left that ran past the cross. McDonagh was far too tight left with his and it hopped onto the bank. He made up for it instantly with a super shot to sight. Murphy lofted nicely, it caught the right dyke, crossed and hopped a farm wall.

That hop meant he could not make the no-play line with his next. McDonagh regained the lead in the next exchange and they went to the no-play line dead level on 13 each.

McDonagh got the better of the shots from the line, to lead by 25m at the start of the home straight.

They both rubbed left with their second last. That shot will haunt McDonagh though as he should have gone close to the line instead of missing Murphy’s tip by four metres.

McDonagh ran right and played his last bowl across to the left to just beat the line. Murphy delivered a perfect bowl down the glass smooth centre and it raced past McDonagh’s tip