Murphy and Daly roll on in Mother Hegarty cup

Aidan Murphy and Gary Daly progressed in the Mother Hegarty Cup at Lyre.

Murphy beat James O’Donovan in the last shot. O’Donovan opened with a brilliant bowl to the end of the soccer pitch, which Murphy missed by 50m. Murphy then reduced the odds to 20m with a great second past the forestry gate.

O’Donovan held the lead in the next two over the tunnel and three more to sight at Crowley’s Murphy then missed to McCarthy’s. O’Donovan beat it well and Murphy’s next only beat it 30m to leave him almost a bowl down. O’Donovan then made bare sight and Murphy made clear sight.

O’Donovan’s next hit the back of a wall, but Murphy beat it by just 55m. O’Donovan replied with a poor shot to miss the tip by a metre and lose the lead for the first time. Neither got a good throw from there, but O’Donovan was back in front.

Murphy played his last on the right and it ran well. O’Donovan’s last bowl never looked a winner.

Daly always had the upper hand against Killian Kingston. He was 80m clear after his third past the forestry gate. Kingston cut the odds with his next, but was trailing by 100m after six to the tunnel. He then missed Daly’s tip to concede a bowl of odds. He recovered with a super next shot to bring the lead well under a bowl, but lost his gains when missing Daly’s shot towards Crowley’s bend.

They contested the bowl of odds through McCarthy’s, with Daly just holding it at sight. Kingston got a good bowl to the big tree but Daly bowled well to the line and won by almost a bowl.

Trevor Deane shook off a shaky start to finish strongly in his two bowls of odds win over Shane Shannon in the Marshall Clarke Cup final at Derrinasafa. He won the first tip well with a big bowl. Shannon took the second by 50m and increased his odds with his third over the stream. Deane made Daly’s gate with his fourth, which Shannon missed when he hit the rock.

He held the lead over the bridge, but Shannon won the next exchange to Cullinane’s cross. Deane then hit top form with three sensational bowls. He levelled with his seventh to Ross’s. He then made Cotter’s cross with another great bowl. He reached clean sight at the Darkwood turn with a sensational bowl from there.

Those three throws had him a bowl and 30m clear. He increased his odds to Dwyer’s. He beat a big shot from Shannon towards the novice line to go close to two in front and he sealed it with his next to the railing.

Former Cork football star Michéal O’Sullivan led a Cork selection to a three-one victory at the Navan Road in Armagh in the Team Emily benefit series. He was a bowl up with two to go, but Cormac Garvey closed with two huge bowls to force a last shot. O’Sullivan closed it out though beating Garvey’s last tip. Flor O’Sullivan and Seán O’Sullivan were the other Cork winners, with Hugh McCoy the sole Armagh victor.

In Clashmore Mick Hurley and Donie O’Sullivan finished strongly to beat Denis Cooney and Seán Hegarty by a bowl. They were just fore after five to the tarmac and shaded the next four to light at the Lios. It was still all square after 12 to Coolbah cross.

Both sides made the top of the hill with two more great shots. Cooney then missed light at the ash tree and Hurley went out to take a big lead. They scorched to the line in two more.

Pa Butler bowled brilliantly at Cobh to beat Michael Gould by two bowls while in the Josie Crean Cup at Whitechurch Kieran Murphy’s winning last shot was his only lead against David Hubbard. Cian Boyle beat Craig Moynihan in the last shot of a brilliant contest at the Bog Road.