School’s out and Cronin is loving life at Munster

Accepting the offer to join the Munster squad in the summer of 2018 was a massive decision for Neilly Cronin. At the time, his rugby career was flying, as captain and scrum-half of AIL Division One team Garryowen, and he was happily ensconced in the teaching staff at St Munchin’s College.

However, his love of the game and deep desire to see if he could handle the life of a professional rugby player overrode all other considerations. And he is now in his second year with Munster and set to figure in tomorrow night’s PRO14 meeting with Ospreys at Musgrave Park.

“It has been everything I expected it to be,” he says. “It’s like I’ve been here all my life at this point. It was a big call for me to leave my secure job at St Munchin’s but it’s something you just have to do. You can’t say no. There are so many ‘what ifs’ if I said no to it. There would always be the case of sitting at home watching a game on a Friday and wondering if that could have been me. I’m delighted I did it and I have no regrets.”

Younger brother of Leinster and Ireland hooker Sean, Cronin has been hard pressed over the past 12 months to start games, and to figure on the biggest days. And he is honest enough to accept there is no guarantee of that changing any time soon.

“With the depth of scrum-halves in the squad (Conor Murray, Nick McCarthy, Craig Casey, Alby Mathewson) it’s a battle for game-time, but you can use that either as a positive or a negative.

I have to take the positives out of it. If you don’t have competition, you’re never going to show your best. Whoever gets the nod at the weekend has to take that opportunity as they know there’s someone else breathing down their neck.

“You don’t think of it as a negative, instead that you have to use every sort of building block that you can and use the knowledge that others are there to take your place. But you’ve got to be sure the team is winning because that’s foremost.”

The 26-year-old Cronin elaborates: “You always have the ambition to push on and go further and further. At the moment it’s to get the opportunity and play well, get some European Cup experience and then hopefully push on from there. You have to take it one week at a time, to have overall goals and ambitions but never to lose focus. You just have to keep looking to build your ambition and career around making sure that you are best prepared.”

As befits a school teacher, he is always anxious to encourage the younger brigade and is quick to praise up and coming players with their eyes on Munster’s number 9 jersey.

“Yeah, they’re good, they set the bar high, in fairness. They could be the last people in here on a Monday after training and the first in on a Tuesday. There are some really talented players there keen to take on all the challenges.

“Then you have the 12 World Cup lads. It’s a hard one coming back from that disappointment. I’m sure they’re thinking, ‘how will I get back?’ A World Cup is such a high. I’m sure they’re very disappointed and they have to accept that for the moment, that’s the way it is, but they’re very professional players and when they get back in here, they’ll be ready to go with Munster.”