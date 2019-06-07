Munster set to appoint Stephen Larkham as backs coach

Munster are set to complete their coaching set up by appointing Australian Stephen Larkham as their backs coach.

It is understood that the Australia attack coach was in Limerick to finalise a deal.

He will replace Felix Jones, who departed the province alongside forwards coach Jerry Flannery after declining new contract offers.

The former Wallaby fly half is expected to work with Graham Rowntree under head coach Johann van Graan.

Rowntree will link up with Johann van Graan's team after the Rugby World Cup, having signed a contract until June 2022.