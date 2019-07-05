News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster reportedly interested in short-term deal for Mathieu Bastareaud

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 08:21 AM

It is understood that Munster are interested in signing Mathieu Bastareaud for the start of the new season.

The former France international is still at Toulon, but has signed a deal to play for Rugby United New York from January.

It is believed that Munster may offer the French centre a short-term contract before he moves to the US, but it is being reported by Midi Olympique that his former club, Stade Francais, and Montpellier are also interested in securing his services.

It is understood that Munster have contacted Bastareaud who was left out of France's World Cup training squad.

READ MORE

‘Manchester is becoming more blue,’ quips City new boy Rodri on arrival

More on this topic

Cocu is new Derby manager on four-year deal

Surgery restores hand and arm movement in 13 people with complete paralysis

Lisa Smith wants caliphate but denies fighting for ISIS

Jaguar confirms plans to build electric cars in UK

Mathieu BastareaudMunsterrugby

More in this Section

Things to look out for on day five at Wimbledon

‘Manchester is becoming more blue,’ quips City new boy Rodri on arrival

Football rumours from the media

The best moments from day four at Wimbledon


Lifestyle

Tommy Tiernan provides legendary slagging in Cork's Marquee

Sneakily scrolling your newsfeed at work...Should your boss confiscate your phone?

The story of Irish indentured servants sent from here to the Caribbean

New concept may have solution to Ireland’s festival-season tent-trashing habit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »