Castres’ gameplan against Munster was pretty crude, if successful, says Ronan O'Gara.

I was about to tweet something last Sunday morning watching the Munster game in Castres but managed to stop myself. Down here in New Zealand, they call it being ‘in the red’. I’ve been that soldier. When the opposition is intent on bating you into submission, you are not getting any assistance or protection from the officials and the red mist isn’t so much descending as enveloping you, and everything you do.

Denis Leamy would have been very good in those situations. He might wander into the red, but when he strayed there, he was excellent at channeling it in the right way. That was especially praiseworthy when you remember the position he played and the confrontations he faced every minute.

Castres centre Thomas Combezou stands over Joey Carbery after catching the Munster out-half with a huge hit in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash at Stade Pierre Fabre. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dougie Howlett was a player who never allowed his heartbeat to race too wildly or his thought-process to get too scrambled by intimidation. He played hard but was always capable of maintaining an even thought-process notwithstanding the fact he was involved in different sorts of collisions.

What I was about to tweet centred on some of the Munster leaders not showing good example under duress at the Stade Pierre Fabre. And then you quickly remember you’ve tried and failed that examination yourself. I can see Peter O’Mahony catching the line-out and booting the ball seven or eight metres into touch. To the outsider that’s a poor play, but as a player, I get that. You’re not thinking properly, avenging something is your primary consideration when it should be parked.

Conor Murray taking a quick penalty just before half-time, when the easy and correct option for him, for Joey Carbery and for the team was to take the three points under the posts. Notice who is doing these things? It’s not the behavioural element, per se, that is causing a problem for Munster in Castres — it’s the fact that it’s team leaders losing the rag, which licences the other 13 players to behave similarly.

If they’re at it…

Castres’ gameplan was pretty crude, if successful. Whatever it takes. There’s a discussion to be had for officials and administrators. The issue of crime and punishment. Two Castres lads have been suspended for one and three weeks respectively. Is that a reasonable trade-off if you are Castres?

They made their statement: This is how you beat Munster; you get under them, match up to them physically, you win the ruck, you win the game. If there’s a subsequent, and palatable, sanction, we’ll swallow that fine too.

Munster have grievances, but the final result was their own doing. The surprising bit from an EPCR point of view is the lack of connectivity and conversation between the TMO and Wayne Barnes on the double-footed tackle by Benjamin Urdapilleta on Andrew Conway.

With the opportunity to review, we should have been hearing ‘Barnsie, you need to review No 10’s actions and what he has done to stop the try’. It was either a penalty try or a card, probably red. It’s a serious act of foul play that denied a try-scoring opportunity.

We were there with Munster in a similar type of game in 2004. In last week’s column, I stressed my concerns regarding this fixture and the sort of ground rules Castres would lay down for their visitors. Castres can be that slumbering dog that lies disinterested in the corner and then snaps the hand off you. I’ve been down there with Racing on more recent occasions when we won easy, but there have been other times when it’s been ‘wow, where did that Castres performance come from?’

And that is the salient difference between Munster and Leinster at the minute. Because of what Leinster has become, because of what they have now won, they are the undisputed kings of the jungle. And they don’t get messed around. By the way, I am perfectly fine with this. They’ve earned it.

And that stature means they get the 50-50 calls, even the 40-60 calls. It is no reflection on Wayne Barnes to say — and I know it’s a big comment — but that game last Saturday in Castres would have been reffed differently were Leinster involved. It’s the Man Utd thing when Keane was in his pomp at Old Trafford and they weren’t slow to remind referees of the fact. Leinster’s reputation precedes them, but I repeat, I’m in favour of that because they’ve earned that edge. There can only be one king of the jungle and every other team is jealous.

We had that edge for a year or two with Munster and then it feels like you’ve toppled off a cliff because you ain’t getting the same respect. That’s because some other team has supplanted you as the champions.

Another interesting subplot to how Saturday’s fare played out was how Joey Carbery handled it all. Not very well, according to the analysis. Except, his performance is precisely what it looks like to be playing behind a pack that isn’t on the front-foot or isn’t giving you quick ball; ie a nightmare.

Conor Murray didn’t shine either last Saturday. People must remember Carbery is 23, and that he does not have enough reps at goal-kicking, nor enough reps at game-management or tactical kicking. Everything else comes very naturally to him, but unfortunately playing cup rugby on a wet pitch in a dogfight in Castres, that deficit in his game was going to be highlighted. That should not be a surprise at this stage of his development. It will be there for a while yet.

If I was Carbery, I would have felt pretty humiliated at being taken off, but he’s not to blame there. I didn’t like that. You’re just creating doubt in his mind: Do these guys not trust me for a clutch-kick, or to close out a game? It poses all sorts of questions in a competitor’s head. I would think it was a bad move to substitute him. Rugby isn’t plain sailing and it’s full of tough times. But more often than not the classy players, when the going gets really tough, will find something.

Where Joey is ahead of everyone else is that he is such a good glider with a phenomenal running game and sublime footwork. His capacity to play on the line is really good but in terms of tactical kicking and goal-kicking, he has a bit to go. And in terms of real pressure environments, he hasn’t had many, especially managing the ship from the off. He had Arnold and Scannell outside him and as much progress as those centres have made, it’s unrealistic to expect a 23-year-old to be the senior midfield figure.

That’s what it felt like watching the game in Castres. Like, ‘Joey, what can you do for us’? It will be interesting to see what impact Jaco Taute makes on his return to the Munster midfield at Ravenhill this evening.

Carbery missed one kick at goal that he’ll be rightly disappointed with and two more that were forgivable. They are going on about one or two tactical kicks that weren’t on the money, but I don’t really see the evidence of how ‘poor’ Carbery was. Munster were poor, and not because Joey Carbery was poor.

If you wanted evidence of how a ball-playing 10 can prosper off good quality quick ball, watch Finn Russell in the first-half of Racing’s victory at Welford Road. It was as good a 40 minutes as I’ve seen from my former teammates and their mentality is very obvious now regarding the Heineken Cup: This is the one they want.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Simon Zebo if he didn’t steal Russell’s thunder with one sublime running line for Juan Imhoff’s first try. It was something really special, feigning outside and coming back inside, making a fool of the Leicester defence. Zebo is a big unit but he has some serious wheels on him and his capacity to come into the line is better than any other 15 out there in my view.