Munster maintain record and ease past Zebre in Parma

Munster maintained their unbeaten record against Guinness PRO14 rivals Zebre with a bonus-point 32-7 victory in Parma.

Fineen Wycherley, man-of-the-match Kevin O'Byrne, Ronan O'Mahoney and Rory Scannell all went over for tries to keep Munster in second place behind Glasgow in Conference A.

Munster opened up a 14-0 lead inside half an hour as second row Wycherley and hooker O'Byrne both touched down, with Bill Johnston adding the conversions.

Johnston's penalty made it 17-0 at half-time and although Zebre reduced the deficit through substitute Renato Giammarioli's converted try just after the hour-mark, Munter pulled away in the closing stages.

Centre Scannell's 69th-minute penalty made it 20-7 before winger O'Mahoney's touchdown was converted by Scannell, who then secured the bonus point with Munster's fourth try two minutes from full-time.

PA