Munster GAA Grants: County by county breakdown for the funding

Munster GAA chiefs today announced €1.13m in funding for club and school capital development projects in the province.

Clare received €176,771 from 22 applications, Cork received €221,709 from 42 applications, Limerick received €206,907 from 35 applications, Kerry received €124,771 from 23 applications, Tipperary received €281,011 from 38 applications and Waterford received €64,755 from 15 applications.

Funding is allocated based on the amount spent and on the category of development.

Council Chairman Jerry O’Sullivan said: “I am delighted to announce the awarding of over €1.1 million in grants supporting development projects in 169 clubs and 6 schools throughout Munster.”

“These grants have supported an impressive range of capital development projects, with clubs investing €8,331,577 in upgrading their facilities.

"This level of expenditure is testament to the strength of the GAA in the province and reflects the impressive vision of our clubs to continually improve facilities for players and supporters alike.

The grants provided would not be possible without the great support we get from the many thousands of people who attend our games each year.

"We are very fortunate to have such loyal support in the province and we are delighted to be able to redistribute income from games to the clubs and schools.”

Of the fund available this year, Central Council provided €640,000, with the balance of €490,000 coming from the Munster Council’s own resources.

CLARE

Development Grants: Ballyea €12,543.37, Broadford €1,557.38, Clonlara €19,767.72, Clooney Quin €2,400.80, Corofin €6,271.69, Cratloe €5,943.68, Doonbeg €1,334.00, Éire Óg €10,197.76, Inagh Kilnamona €27,595.42, Kilmurry IB €6,271.69, Kilnaboy NS €1,483.50, Lakyle NS Whitegate €5,000.00, Mountshannon NS €5,000.00, O'Callaghan Mills €15,043.37, Ruan €4,691.97, Scariff €26,128.57, St Josephs Doora Barefield €2,005.68, The Banner €2,800.31, Tubber €1,912.11, Whitegate €8,924.36.

Sanding Development Grants: Corofin €2,000, Meelick € 2,000, Newmarket on Fergus € 2,000, Scariff € 2,000, St Josephs Doora barefield € 2,000.

CORK

Development Grants: Aghabullogue €12,543.37, Ballinora €8,121.33, Bantry Blues €20,405.74, Barryroe €20,000,Blackrock €21,714.98, Blarney €2,878.15, Brian Dillions €4,118.11, Canovee €4,136.30, Carrig Na Bhfear €12,543.3, Castlemartyr €1,890.91, Courcey Rovers €1,002,Crosshaven €1,316.93 Douglas €15,669.43,Éire Óg €6,271.69, Erins Own €4,566.68, Ilen Rovers €1,155.00, Inniscarra €8,109.79, Kanturk €878.04, Kilmichael €1,489.78, Kilshannig €3,924.30, Kilworth €1,767.87, Kinsale €2,058.62, Kiskeam €5,782.49, Muintir Bhaire €3,207.67, Nemo Rangers €9,436.50, Rathpeakon €5,138.45, Rockchapel €3,991.30, Scoil Mhuire Araglen €2,284.80, Shamrocks €1,271.90, St Colums €3,023.45, St Finbarrs €5,376.34, St Oliver Plunketts €9,506.62 , Valley Rovers €2,777.10.

Sanding Development Grants: Ballygarvan €2,000,Ballyhea €2,000, Blackrock €1,850,Clonakilty €2,000,Delaneys €2,000.

Legal Grants: Kanturk €700, Kildorrery €700, Kilmichael €700, Nemo Rangers €700, Newtownshandrum €700.

KERRY

Development Grants: Beaufort €5,833.83, Churchill €20,000,Cordal €6,107.12 Daingean Uí Cuis €1,589.49, Dr. Crokes €12,543.37, Fossa €20,000, Glenbeigh Handball €2,500,Kenmare €3,187.52 Kilcummin €12,543.37, Lixnaw €2,152.32, Milltown / Castlemaine €8,271.10, Spa €12,543.37.

Sanding Development Grants: Cromane €2,000, Currow €2,000, Dr Crokes €2,000, Finuge €2,000, Firies €2,000, Listry €2,000, Rathmore €2,000. Legal Grants:Abbeydorney €700, Ballydonoghue €700, Brosna €700, Cromane €700, Lispole €700.

LIMERICK

Development Grants: Ahane €14,320.95, Athea €4,038.56, Ballybricken Bohermore €4,942.24, Ballybrown €2,639.84, Ballylanders €2,138.64, Bruff €4,633.22, Castletroy College €5,000, Claughaun €2,910.74, Croom €15,609.73, Doon €12,543.37, Dromin Athlacca €17,678.79, Fr Casey's €9,425.22, Garryspillane €5,879, Gerard Griffin €1,396.83, Glenroe €2,194.36, Hospital Herbertstown €658.53, Kildimo Pallaskenry €868.37, Killeedy €14,587.34, Kilmallock €860.41, Monaleen €12,760.20, Murroe Boher €9,407.53, Na Piarsaigh €27,760.77, Oola €677.53, St Marys Rathkeale €1,453.78, St Patricks €2,082.83, St Senans €9,031.23, Templeglantine €1,688.09, Tournafulla €1,542.83

Sanding Development Grants: Cappamore €1,870, Glenroe €2,000, Kileedy €2,000, Monagea €2,000, St Mary Rathkeale €2,000, St Patricks €2,000.

Legal Grants: Ahane €700, Camogue Rovers €700, Claughaun €700, Croom €700, Garryspillane €700, Monagea €700.

TIPPERARY

Club Development Grants: Ardfinnan €12,543.37, Arravale Rovers €1,606.87, Boherlahan €26,309.33, Borrisokane €2,812.10, Carrick Swans €22,894.24, Clonakenny €900.04, Clonoulty Rossmore €7,376,Éire Óg Annacarty €11,639, Galtee Rovers €14,801.18, Holycross Ballycahill €21,658.40 ,Kiladangan €26,271.69 Killenaule €3,230.42, Kilsheelan Kilcash €14,675.74, Moycarkey Borris €28,841.93, Moyne Templetuohy €20,650.65, Newcastle €15,984.65 , Sean Traceys €6,369.59, South Tipp Gaa €5,276.42, St Mary Hurling €1,076.22, Templederry NS €5,000, Thurles Sars €15,691.63, Thurles VEC €1,636.95, Toomevara €2,264.97.

Sanding Development Grants: Ballyporeen €2,000, Clonoulty Rossmore €2,000, Galtee Rovers €2,000, JK Bracken €2,000.

Legal Grants: Eire Og Annacarty €700, Galtee Rovers €700, Moycarkey Borris €700, Newcastle €700, Roscrea €700.

WATERFORD

Club Development Grants: Ballyduff Lower €6,338.29, Ballygunner €6,271.69, Ballysaggart €3,913.53, Kilrossanty €14,023.29, Mount Sion €6,271.69, Stradbally €12,543.37, Tallow €2,296.66.

Sanding Development Grants: Abbeyside €2,000, Cappoquin €2,000, Colligan €2,000, De La Salle €2,000, Erin Own €2,000, Kilrossanty €996.30.

Legal Grants: Colligan €700, Gaultier €700, Mount Sion €700.