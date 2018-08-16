Munster coach Van Graan keen to tap into Limerick hurling secrets

Munster head coach Johann van Graan may or may not snag a ticket for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final but he is keen to tap into the secrets of Limerick’s success as he searches for the small margins he hopes will deliver rugby silverware this season.
The South African, enjoying his first summer in Ireland since joining Munster last November, marvelled at the skills on display as he discovered what hurling is all about watching Limerickbattle it out with Cork in the recent All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.
With Limerick prevailing in dramatic fashion, van Graan’s respect for hurling has made him curious to learn more and while his star winger Keith Earls has spoken to John Kiely’s camp, the Munster boss would welcome a reciprocal visit as he readies the squad for the new campaign.
Van Graan has been an instant convert to the sport and he added: “That semi-final was the first game I actually saw live on TV and it was an incredible experience.
“It was incredible and after that I started talking to people about hurling. I think it’s a sport Irish people can be very proud of. I think I read on Google it might be older than 3,000 years, such a long time, I might be incorrect, but I really enjoyed it and hopefully I’ll get to the final. I don’t have a ticket yet, but I’ve asked for a few tickets.
“It’s an incredible sport and to me, I spoke a bit with [Munster wing and former Cork hurler] Darren Sweetnam... just the skill level is incredible. So for somebody outside of Ireland, as a South African, to come in here, I’m used to cricket, but to see a guy running with a hurling stick and catching a ball and taking it, I’ve really enjoyed it and admire the skill level.
With a Munster squad assembled from across the province, van Graan was diplomatic in his response when asked if he would be supporting Limerick at Croke Park this weekend.
“I’ll just enjoy it, firstly. To me it is not so much about the result — obviously the result is important — to see the amount people put in for their team has been something that I admire of Irish people, not only in rugby, but in all sports. I will be cheering on the sport.
“It is something I am looking to visit and to learn something from. I believe we can learn something from every single sport, so definitely it will be time well spent.”