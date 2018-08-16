Munster coach Van Graan keen to tap into Limerick hurling secrets

Munster head coach Johann van Graan may or may not snag a ticket for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final but he is keen to tap into the secrets of Limerick’s success as he searches for the small margins he hopes will deliver rugby silverware this season.

The South African, enjoying his first summer in Ireland since joining Munster last November, marvelled at the skills on display as he discovered what hurling is all about watching Limerickbattle it out with Cork in the recent All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

With Limerick prevailing in dramatic fashion, van Graan’s respect for hurling has made him curious to learn more and while his star winger Keith Earls has spoken to John Kiely’s camp, the Munster boss would welcome a reciprocal visit as he readies the squad for the new campaign.

I believe that is the marginal gains that you need to look for, that is why you need to build relationships across all sports,” van Graan said. “If someone can add and contribute to our team and our environment, I would always welcome them in here.

Van Graan has been an instant convert to the sport and he added: “That semi-final was the first game I actually saw live on TV and it was an incredible experience.

With Limerick being behind by seven or eight points in those last few minutes and it ending in a draw and then all of a sudden my wife and I started googling it, you know: What’s going to happen now and when is it a point, and when do you get more points?

“It was incredible and after that I started talking to people about hurling. I think it’s a sport Irish people can be very proud of. I think I read on Google it might be older than 3,000 years, such a long time, I might be incorrect, but I really enjoyed it and hopefully I’ll get to the final. I don’t have a ticket yet, but I’ve asked for a few tickets.

“It’s an incredible sport and to me, I spoke a bit with [Munster wing and former Cork hurler] Darren Sweetnam... just the skill level is incredible. So for somebody outside of Ireland, as a South African, to come in here, I’m used to cricket, but to see a guy running with a hurling stick and catching a ball and taking it, I’ve really enjoyed it and admire the skill level.

It’s an amateur sport and the coverage it takes, you look at all the flags around, incredible really.

With a Munster squad assembled from across the province, van Graan was diplomatic in his response when asked if he would be supporting Limerick at Croke Park this weekend.

“I’ll just enjoy it, firstly. To me it is not so much about the result — obviously the result is important — to see the amount people put in for their team has been something that I admire of Irish people, not only in rugby, but in all sports. I will be cheering on the sport.

“It is something I am looking to visit and to learn something from. I believe we can learn something from every single sport, so definitely it will be time well spent.”