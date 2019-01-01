NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

JOHN FOGARTY: Munster Championship too good for its own good

Tuesday, January 01, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Happy New Year to one and all and we bring you some good cheer with the news that Davy Fitzgerald and John Mullane recently made their peace.

Bygones were made bygones with a handshake at a social function in Waterford and six years after their unfortunate exchange on the Kinane Stand sideline the two hurling greats are on speaking terms again.

Cork’s Shane Kingston battles with Clare’s Jack Browne in the Munster final in Thurles. Picture: Sportsfile

Chatting to Mullane last week, he posed a Rubik’s Cube of a question — predict the finishing positions in this year’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

John Fogarty ColumnClareCorkLimerickTipperaryWaterfordMunster Championship

Related Articles

UNESCO recognises hurling and camogie as 'intrinsic parts of Irish culture'

VIDEO: One minor hurler does everything he can to block his opponent from scoring

The big interview with Paul Rouse: Why is the greatest game played by so few?

GAA chiefs looking to scrap hurling league quarter-finals

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Peering anxiously into the crystal ball

How the Irish fared: Preston debut perfect present for Adam O’Reilly

Samcro all but out of Champion Hurdle picture after another disappointing effort

More by this author

Cork and Galway bank on Croker’s guiding hand

New rule an obstacle to Cluxton’s haste

New hand-pass rule is doomed to failure

GAA turn blind eye to own winter training rules


Lifestyle

Clarke at the Crawford: Chaste dreams of future husbands

Ten films to see in 2019

Mindful drinking and multifunctional menswear: Experts pick the trends to watch in 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »