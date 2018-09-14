Home»Sport

Munster Championship brought forward to give all teams free week

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 04:44 PM

Next season’s Munster Hurling Championship will be revamped to ensure no county will play matches four weeks in succession, Munster GAA has confirmed.

The round-robin series introduced this year gained overwhelmingly positive reaction for its competitiveness and quality of matches produced.

But the scheduling of matches meant both Tipperary and Waterford had to play four weekends in succession. And they were the two counties eliminated at the end of the competition.

In 2019, the championship will be brought forward by one week to ensure this anomaly doesn’t reoccur.

And all counties will have a one-week break midway through the competition.

A Munster GAA statement reads: “The first round of games will begin on week ending May 12th (one week earlier than 2018) and the Munster Championship will be run over six weeks, allowing a break weekend for all counties midway through the round-robin series.

“The final round of games will take place on week ending June 16th.”


KEYWORDS

MunsterhurlingGAA

More in this Section

Lewis Hamilton dismisses time on catwalk will affect his race track performance

Tottenham boss Pochettino not ruling out new deal for Alderweireld

England's National League to be temporarily rebranded in support of Prostate Cancer UK

Arsenal boss Emery in the dark over Gazidis exit talk


Today's Stories

A fitting tribute to Willie Hough - a legend of Limerick hurling

A split second that changed modern day football

Some country for old men at Leinster

Jim Stynes the resilient pioneer who paved the way Down Under

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »