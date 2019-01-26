Much-changed Munster look to quench Dragons’ revival

Munster coach Johann van Graan has made 13 changes to his starting line-up for today’s Guinness PRO14 clash with the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Tyler Bleyendaal captains the team from inside centre with full-back Mike Haley and second-row Jean Kleyn the only starters from the side that pipped Exeter Chiefs in last week’s European Champions Cup thriller at Thomond Park.

Van Graan is happy to afford a whole host of fringe players the opportunity to put their hands up for recognition in the weeks preceding the European quarter-final against Edinburgh on March 30th.

Bleyendaal himself, Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer and Fineen Wycherley fit into that category while there will be delight that prop Liam O’Connor is in line to make his first appearance of the season off the bench having recovered from a long-term knee injury.

Dragons have struggled in the PRO14 and it remains to be seen what standard of opposition they provide for Munster this afternoon. They parted company last month with head coach and former Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman midway through what was to have been a three-year contract.

Jackman’s replacement, Ceri Jones, acknowledges how a favourable result against a team of Munster’s stature could work wonders for his troubled squad as they face an uncertain future.

“Munster are a top quality team with lots of power,” he says.

They have players away with the Ireland camp but the mentality will be the same as it always is with them — to come here and be physical, strong around the breakdown and play with aggressive line speed. But we’re aiming to keep the momentum going that we gathered over the festive period and take that into this next block of games.

Jones was referring to a 23-22 win over the Ospreys and how they were a little unlucky to lose 22-13 to the Scarlets. The return of Tyler Morgan to the centre is expected to improve their attacking options while South African Zane Kirchner, formerly of Leinster, is a member of the replacement panel.

With so many leading players away with Ireland and others desperately in need of a breather after such a hectic and pressurised series of games, Munster could be vulnerable this afternoon against a side with so much to play for.

“Like we experienced with the change in our management last year, it could be the same, that they will come out and fire shots,” says Bleyendaal, captain for the day and keen keen to make an impression after a quiet campaign so far.

“We can’t afford to slip now that we have put ourselves in a great position in the league and with Europe now gone, we are focused on the PRO14. Defensively and in attack, we must be on our game. It promises to be an exciting challenge especially with a new squad.”

DRAGONS: J Williams; J Rosser, T Morgan, J Dixon, W Talbot-Davies; J Lewis, R Williams; B Harris, R Hibbard capt, L Fairbrother, J Davies, M Screech, H Keddie, N Cudd, O Griffiths. Replacements – R Lawrence, R Fawcett, D Suter, L Evans, T Basham, R Davies, J Tovey, Z Kirchner.

MUNSTER: M Haley; D Sweetnam, D Goggin, T Bleyendaal capt, R O’Mahony; B Johnston, A Mathewson; J Loughman, R Marshall, S Archer, J Kleyn, B Holland, F Wycherley, C Oliver, A Botha. Replacements – K O’Byrne, L O’Connor, C Parker, D O’Shea, G Coombes, N Cronin, C Nash, J Taute.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).