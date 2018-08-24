Motorsport: Class changes need to be addressed urgently

Given the continued decline in entries for events there is a need — if not a desire — to change the structure of Irish rallying that revolves around its three main championships, writes Martin Walsh

Firstly, though, the rules need to be streamlined and clarified, with recent developments within the Triton National series and the Valvoline Forest championship highlighting a seemingly ridiculous change within classes.

The Tarmac championship also needs to sort problems, though the R5 and WRC situation is more complex than at first sight.

Normally, and within the national series, World Rally Cars are categorised in Class 7, but for the Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally, the top three switched to Class 20 so that their cars could be more powerful, albeit at a cost of some €33,000 each. Class 20 was never intended for homologated cars and there is agreement in many quarters that this should not have been allowed or facilitated.

In the Forest Championship, where the top competitors began in R5 cars, the addition of the R5+ kit also brought more power — and the switch to Class 20. Competitors already in Class 20 (with cars that are out of homologation) have a right to feel aggrieved at the sudden influx from the top end.

It is understood that Motorsport Ireland are not happy with this situation and, while rules are not being broken at present, next year’s regulations will prevent such an occurrence being repeated.

Meanwhile, in almost every championship, clubs organising either the penultimate or final round rarely benefit, with only the Tarmac series offering an incentive to participate in the final round.

Those contesting next month’s CB Toolhire.com Cork “20” International Rally will receive five bonus points for starting the rally. Last year, it meant that Sam Moffett had to compete and was crowned champion at the start, courtesy of the bonus points.

Perhaps it’s time for all three championship organisers to switch to a season that spans two years, with each championship beginning in mid to late summer. Why not finish the Tarmac series with the Donegal International, boosting the likes of Munster, that struggle year on year. In that context, next year’s Ulster Rally and Cork “20” could be rounds of the 2019 championship and the 2019/2020 championship.

Meanwhile, speculation continues about next year’s Clonakilty-based West Cork Rally becoming part of the British Rally Championship. It highlights the strength and popularity of the event since it became part of the ITC.

However, the move may not be straight-forward or universally welcomed, as BRC rules are extremely stringent compared to the seemingly free-flowing event currently operated.

In terms of Irish rallying, be it rules or championships, it is time for change to protect the future. It shouldn’t need divine intervention