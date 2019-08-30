News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
More Irish rowers secure places in Tokyo Olympics

Sanita Puspure on her way to winning the A semi-final and qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo: INPHO/Detlev Seyb
By Denise O’Donoghue
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 03:17 PM

Two more Irish boats have secured qualification for next summer's Olympic Games.

Sanita Puspure won her semi-final of the Women's Single Sculls and qualified the W1x boat.

Sanita held the leading position from the start and finished ahead of crews from New Zealand, Canada, China, Austria and Ukraine. Sanita finished with an impressive time of 07:28.530 beating New Zealand to first with more than 4 seconds to spare.

While the Men's Pair of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne also won their semi-final to book a berth in Tokyo for the M2x boat.

onan and Phil held the lead from early on and beat out crews from Romania, Great Britain, Netherlands, New Zealand and France to win the Semi-Final. Ronan and Phil finished the race with a time of 06:13.880.

Para-rower Katie O'Brien landed a bronze medal in the Women's Single Sculls. Katie raced against crews from Australia, Netherlands, USA and Latvia.

This morning, Gary O’Donovan finished fourth in the B final. Gary raced valiantly throughout the race and just pipped to the finish line by the USA boat that took third.

