Moral victories are no good, says John Caulfield

By Kevin Galvin

Cork City manager John Caulfield was left to look back at missed opportunities after a brave but ultimately fruitless 1-0 defeat to Legia Warsaw last night at Turner’s Cross.

“We were trying to see if we could create a bit of history at home because we knew the importance of this type of game, it’s different when you go away but we were trying to see if we could focus on the home game, and create a shock result,” said Caulfield.

“I think you need to be coming out of here certainly with a 0-0 (to get through).

“Moral victories are no good. It was disappointing because the game went exactly the way we thought it would, but we just didn’t take our chances.”

“We saw the crowd getting into it and had a chance 15 minutes in, with Barry McNamee but he just scuffed it. Graham (Cummins) had a chance in the second when he was straight through but couldn’t connect properly, so over the course of the game we had our chances.

“Their lads came into our dressing room, to be fair to them, trying to swap jersies. And we had to say ‘sorry lads can we do it next week?’ and I’m not being smart because that’s the level we’re at (financially).”

City’s Damien Delaney said he was “extremely proud” of his team-mates despite suffering late heartbreak.

“I’m extremely proud of the lads, the way they were able to execute a game plan they were asked to, we did everything that was asked of us, it’s just fine margins, unfortunately,” said the defender, making his competitive debut on his return to the Leesiders from Crystal Palace.

“We’d a couple of chances in the first half, and the goal, there’s not much you can do about it... you can’t legislate for things like that.

“The game plan was great, our midfield was fantastic, our two lads up front kept them occupied.”

“I’ve nothing but pride, we’ve kept the tie alive for the second leg.”