Mondello bids to honour Birrane legacy

By Martin Walsh

Mondello Park, the home of Irish motorsport, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Much has changed since the first race there on May 12, 1968. Sadly, the untimely death of circuit owner Martin Birrane, who passed away in June, has robbed Irish motorsport of a unique vision to bring the circuit to an even higher level.

Prior to Mondello Park, motor racing took place on closed public roads, but with increasing safety concerns, officials followed the example set by other countries and so Mondello Park was born.

Within a year, the 1.28km track was extended to 1.87km and hosted European F5000 events and International races.

But as time moved on, the circuit fell on hard times and in the late 80s, it was purchased by Birrane in partnership with the Royal Irish Automobile Club (RIAC).

Birrane took full control and over several decades invested heavily to bring the track up to the necessary FIA standards.

His description of his purchase is part of Irish motorsport folklore, he described Mondello as “a wasteland in need of some tender loving care”. One of his proudest moments came in 1998 when it reopened as a 3.5km international circuit.

In those early days Irish drivers such as Derek Daly, David Kennedy, Michael Devaney, Michael Roe, Johnny Kane, Tommy Byrne, Jay Pollock, Kenny Acheson and of Eddie Jordan honed their skills at the venue while in the 90’s the likes of the Alan Ring, the late Neil Shanahan and Michael Keohane provided exciting fare. From an international context, the great Ayrton Senna, Mikka Hakkinen and Max Biaggi all raced here in their early careers.

While Birrane, who emigrated from Mayo at just 17, went on to become a hugely successful property developer (and part-time actor) he also purchased Lola Cars. And in 1990 he set the Irish land-speed record on what was then an unopened stretch of the M50 motorway.

His affection for Mondello Park ensured a venue for all types of motorsport, now just cars, but karts, bikes and trucks, however, due to his vision, it’s also much more. But what does the future now hold?

Mondello Park’s General Manager Roddy Greene said: “Martin’s death was a shock to us all and it is still very raw. Martin’s wife Susan is fully supportive of his vision for Mondello and the family is fully supporting his legacy and developing it into the future.”

Entries in most forms of motor racing have dropped and the development of Mondello as a corporate venue is very important.

“The recession has a lot do with the fall off, we have a generation of missed drivers and that has impacted, but it’s similar across the globe in the club racing scene. We have a number of changes in Motorsport Ireland with Leo Hassett as the new CEO and John Naylor as president.

“We will be working closely with them and the development of young driving talent is the way forward. From Monday to Friday we manage corporate events ranging from groups of eight people to 200 people.

“Over the last decade and I suppose certainly in the last five years it has become a key part of the business.”