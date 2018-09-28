Moffetts’ absence leaves way clear for new ITC round winner

By Martin Walsh

The CBtoolhire.com Cork “20” International Rally brings the 40th Irish Tarmac Championship to a conclusion in Macroom this weekend. In four decades 25 drivers have won the title while some 62 have won individual rounds.

This year’s ITC series has been won by Monaghan’s Josh Moffett, who didn’t have to compete once his brother Sam wasn’t contesting this event.

Their absence leaves the way clear for another new name to join the list of winners of an ITC round.

That name is likely to come from the top quartet of Jonny Greer, Roy White, Daniel Cronin and Meirion Evans, all of whom with the exception of White are in R5 cars.

For White in his Ford Fiesta WRC that has been re-converted to Class 7 the “20” offers an opportunity to record his first overall International rally success.

The most potent threat is likely to come from Ballylickey’s Cronin in the Tria sponsored Fiesta R5.

The younger brother of four times British Rally champion and the 2016 Tarmac champion, Keith, he has shown an upturn of speed particularly since the Rally of the Lakes.

With the iconic stages like Kilnamartyra, Lough Allua, Mullaghanish, Fuhiry offering a very technical route, he should be at the cutting edge from the start tomorrow.

Talented Donegal driver Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla) is close to clinching back-to-back titles in the Modified category of the ITC, he’s been the stand out driver all season and only fellow countyman John Bonner (Ford Escort) can deny him.

A reasonable finish will be enough for Eves.

The Modified category also features the Escort’s of Tyrone’s Frank Kelly, Donegal’s Brian Brogan, and Midleton’s Colin Byrne in his CB Tool Hire backed Escort.

Meanwhile, Dunmanway’s David Guest in his Skoda Fabia S2000 will continue to acclimatise to his new surroundings in what is his final appearance of the season.

There is a maiden outing in a four-wheel drive car for Denis Moynihan, the Millstreet native is more associated with competing in the historic category with his pristine Mk.1 Escort.

However, he has decided to hire the Dom Buckley run Ford Fiesta R5+, the same car that Gareth MacHale campaigned in the recent Clare Rally.

A similar car will be driven by Martyn England, who will be trying to wrestle the lead of the PlasticBags.ie Southern 4 Rally Championship from Rosscarbery’s Jason O’Mahony (Ford Escort).

Currently, there is just three points between the pair with O’Mahony submitting a late entry to try and retain top spot.

Other entries are Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Mitsubishi Evo IX) and the Class 11F duo of Youghal’s Cork’s Jason Ryan (Honda Civic) and Carrigaline’s Eric Calnan (Peugeot 106 S16).

Former double Irish Forest champion Ovens ace Owen Murphy (Talbot Sunbeam) can add the Irish Historic title to his credentials courtesy of a top five finish.

The ceremonial start is at 7.30pm in the town square in Macroom this evening with tomorrow’s first stage away at 9.39am.

The first of Sunday’s eight stages is at 9.06am with the finish at the Riverside Park Hotel, Macroom at 5pm.