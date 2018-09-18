Home»Sport

Mixed news on the injury front for Munster ahead of Cardiff trip

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 04:00 AM
By Simon Lewis
Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Munster revealed good news and bad vibes about injuries yesterday with Johann van Graan expressing the latter on Ireland prop John Ryan.

John Ryan

The positives were some encouraging news on injured half-backs Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal though neither is expected to return to action in the immediate future. More pressing is the availability of the province’s most experienced tightheads with both Ryan and Stephen Archer in doubt for Friday’s Guinness PRO14 trip to Cardiff Blues.

Ryan suffered an ankle injury in the 49-13 win at Musgrave Park and after a scan yesterday is set to see a specialist this week to determine further treatment.

Archer, who started against Ospreys but returned as Ryan’s replacement, was treated for concussion following a Head Injury Assessment and will have to complete the return to play protocols before he can be passed fit.

John Ryan is being assessed as we speak, so I don’t know of any update at this stage but put it this way, I don’t think it will only just be a week (on the sidelines),” van Graan said.

While the head coach said there was no return date for Murray, Munster Rugby yesterday issued a squad update which described the scrum-half and neck injury victim as: “progressing well in his rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical department”.

Bleyendaal, out since injuring his neck last February has “started his return to team training”.

Munster may also have to do without Friday’s replacement scrum-half James Hart, who suffered a knee injury while temporary signing Alby Mathewson, the former All Blacks number nine, is still waiting on a work permit.

Munster, meanwhile, denied reports that Kildare football manager Cian O’Neill is set to join the province’s backroom staff.

Questioned about a report yesterday linking the GAA boss with a position in his management group, a genuinely puzzled looking van Graan replied: “No, I don’t know anything about it.”


Related Articles

Earls locks gongs away to focus on Munster’s expansive future

Conor Murray 'progressing well' while Tyler Bleyendaal begins return to Munster training

Munster hoping for positive medical bulletin as injuries take gloss off big win

No show like a Joey show for Munster against Ospreys

More in this Section

VALERIE MULCAHY: Maturing Dublin dictated the terms of engagement

Brian Dillons seal victory with two late goals

AUDIO: O’Donovan brothers' victory helped inspire me, says Sanita Puspure

Derry City overcome Cobh Ramblers to capture EA Sports Cup


Today's Stories

To winter well, coaches must work on their craft

It’s not just Red Hands who must clean up act

Sport and the presidency

Gould standard in training bust-ups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »