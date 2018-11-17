Missing the medal: Best decision I ever made, says Kevin Cassidy

Tomorrow, at 37, Kevin Cassidy plays for Gaoth Dobhair in the Ulster Club SFC semi-final. Regarded as the unluckiest man in Donegal for missing the 2012 All-Ireland success, he sits down with the man whose book led to his exile from Jim McGuinness’ setup. He doesn’t have any regrets.

‘We’re a special kind of people’

The travelling fans from Naomh Conaill could hardly believe their eyes as they crawled along the narrow lanes of Magheragallon towards the home of Gaoth Dobhair CLG.

There for all to see, was an eight by four-foot sign with the message; ‘We’re a special kind of people, we breed defiance. We never fear. Gaoth Dobhair Abú.’

A declaration of war? Perhaps. Probably.

Their surprise didn’t stop there. From one end of the parish to the other, Gaoth Dobhair’s former player Stephen Cassidy had taken it upon himself to fasten a green and white flag to almost everything that stood upright. 180 flags in all. It felt a bit much for a Championship group stage game.

Over the past few years, Naomh Conaill hadn’t any problems with dismissing Gaoth Dobhair. In 2016, they beat them by 12 points in a county semi-final, prompting the retirement of Kevin Cassidy.

Cassidy was persuaded back the next year when Mervyn O’Donnell took the job nobody wanted, promising to restore the club’s honesty. They faced Naomh Conaill in the county semi-final and although they lost, the margin was a point.

This year, Gaoth Dobhair won 0-12 to 0-6. The teams met again in the final and the Gaeltacht men clawed their way to their first Dr Maguire Cup since 2006. Back on top of the leaderboard with 15.

Now, they take on possibly the greatest ever club — Crossmaglen Rangers — in the Ulster club semi-final in Omagh this Sunday.

On the edge of the square is Stephen’s brother Kevin Cassidy, 37 years old. Two-time All-Star. A serious specimen yet.

[timgcap=CALM BEFORE THE STORM: Jim McGuinness, Michael Murphy, and Kevin Cassidy, in Letterkenny ahead of the 2011 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin. In November 2011 Cassidy was dropped from the Donegal panel. Picture: Oliver McVeigh /Sportsfile]jimMcGuinnessMichaelMurphyKevinCassidy_large.jpg[/timgcapSeven years almost to the day he was cut from the Donegal squad by manager Jim McGuinness for participating in a season diary of Ulster football personalities. When you thought it couldn’t get any uglier, it did when McGuinness later barred Cassidy and his wife Sarah from going on the team holiday.Six years ago, he watched his former teammates win an All-Ireland, from the comfort of his own sofa.And now he sits down with the author of the book that cost him all that.Me. Myself.Or as they say in Gaoth Dobhair; ‘Mise.’

‘WE BREED DEFIANCE’

“The way I see it, if I do something, I do it. There is no point saying you didn’t mean it, or shy away from it. I just wouldn’t have done it and to be honest, it didn’t enter my mind once to say, ‘Oh fuck, I need to take care of this.’“You are going to find this strange. But I never read our book.“I haven’t read Rory Kavanagh’s book either and I haven’t read Jim’s.”

‘WE NEVER FEAR’

‘GAOTH DOBHAIR ABÚ’

Gaoth Dobhair’s Kevin Cassidy and Odhran McFadden-Ferry celebrate after the final whistle in the Donegal Club SFC final against Naomh Conaill Glenties in Ballybofey. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/ Sportsfile

“A lot of those lads, probably 99% of the squad have played for county at some level over the last ten years and they are used to it.

“I really think the game against Crossmaglen will be a real humdinger because our lads love to play ball.”

At full-forward, he is integral to the plan. He picked up two points at crucial times in the county final. Against Cargin he cut loose with three points from play and a fisted goal.

When the game was in the balance he executed a clever tap-down to Michael Carroll to seal the game.

“I started out playing forward with the county minors. We got to the Ulster final and I played full-forward and was replaced in every game, never touched leather in any of the games. Not once!” he recalls.

“Anthony Molloy was the manager. He came and talked to me.

“I was playing midfield for my club and was probably one of the more influential players at that age group. But I wasn’t touching leather and he said he would have to try me somewhere else and put me wing back.

And that’s where I played for 19 years after that.”

Gaoth Dobhair are getting it right. O’Donnell has been assisted by Michael Boyle who spent years as Paul Durcan’s understudy in the Donegal panel and is already showing immense promise as a coach. The commitment is there. The belief is there. John Morrison, Cassidy’s former county co-manager has been on the phone and helped with his individual mental preparations.

Most importantly though, Cassidy and Eamon McGee have mended a serious relationship breakdown.

In September 2016 in his column for the Irish Star, McGee detailed the stinking atmosphere in the dressing room after that 12-point Championship defeat to Naomh Conaill.

‘After Gaoth Dobhair lost to Glenties in the Donegal club championship, Kevin announced that was it for him. He was hanging up his boots,’ McGee wrote.

‘I’ve been through a hell of a lot with that man, but we walked out of that room without saying a word to one another.

‘It’s sad, it’s depressing, and it’s all rooted in the fall-out to the book This Is Our Year that Kevin collaborated on with Declan Bogue.’

He finished that column by leaving both men some wriggle room, his conclusion; ‘I hope we can get back to something like the way we used to be. He’s still the Kevin Cassidy I looked up to when I was 15 years old.’

“Somebody sent me a pic of that column and it didn’t put me up or down. I didn’t have a discussion with him about it,” says Cassidy.

“I know the game I am in now and the game he is in, you have to produce something every week and it’s fucking hard to do it! So I know where he is coming from.

“To be honest, had I not have gone back (to play senior) one of the biggest regrets would have been not getting back to normal with the lads.

“Whatever happened, happened. But life can be too short at times. And we might have got to that stage where we could have just passed each other but through pure hard work together on the training field and going hell for leather, we have buried the hatchet and put it behind us. Outside of football, regardless of what happens, it is always a good thing to have down the line.”

On October 22nd past, McGee posted up a picture of himself and Cassidy on Twitter. Arm in arm with beers, toasting their Donegal Championship. ‘The best of friends. Most of the time’ read his caption.

So, to this Sunday.

Just before the Gaoth Dobhair team leave the dressing rooms in Omagh, they follow a tradition passed down from when the majority of the team were fishermen.

As he has done for the last twenty years, selector James Gallagher will lead a decade of the rosary in Donegal Gaelic. Even avowed atheist Eamon McGee complies.

For every game since that win over Glenties in September, Stephen Cassidy has been out with his old team mates from 2002 and 2006 sticking up more flags, more posters.

Gaoth Dobhair is devastated by economic neglect and successive governments that don’t care their region is torn asunder by emigration and closures of factories and hotels.

At times it feels the football is the only thing keeping them going.

And now they play Crossmaglen Rangers.

This wasn’t supposed to happen to a man like Cassidy.

A special kind, that breeds defiance.

And never fears.