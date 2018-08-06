‘Minority’ glory proving sport is about more than the ‘big three’

By Cliona Foley

IN YET another action-packed, stellar weekend of sport nothing superceded the achievement of the Irish hockey team.

In Stratford, London they became only the sixth country in the 44-year history of their sport’s World Cup to contest its final.

Ireland lose 6-0 to Holland in the final of the women's Hockey World Cup.

They were seeded 16th in the world, a group of under-funded part-timers against mostly professionals, yet reached it by dint of their lifetime dedication, skill, tenacity, and bravery.

They were, ultimately, beaten heavily by the defending and eight-time champions Netherlands and that they were disappointed with their silver-medal winning performance only illuminates further their quality and ambition.

Against all the odds they proved themselves world-beaters and Irihs goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran was named the best net-minder of the tournament.

Did we mention they were women?

No, because it’s entirely irrelevant.

This was not a ‘phenomenal achievement for Irish women’s sport’ or a ‘great weekend for Irish women’s hockey.’

It was a phenomenal achievement for Irish sport. Period.

Never before did Ireland contest a World Cup final in team sport so this team is arguably now the pre-eminent team in this country, across all sports.

Unless you regularly refer to Johnny Sexton and Co as ‘the Irish men’s rugby team’ (mad, right?) there’s absolutely no need to refer to their gender. Just say the ‘Irish hockey team’ today and everyone will know who you’re talking about.

Their journey into our consciousness and hearts in the last fortnight will also inspire thousands of Irish youngsters with sporting aspirations, boys and girls alike.

Ayeisha McFerran of Ireland with Kitty van Male, left, and Lidewij Welten of the Netherlands after the Women’s Hockey World Cup Final match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Picture: Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

And their success raised relevant questions about their part-time status and funding.

Irish hockey received just under €900,000 in government funding in the past year. That had to be split two ways as our other senior team (who made the last Olympics), have also qualified for hockey’s men’s World Cup in India in December.

The government currently gives out €11m a year to fund all of our elite athletes in all sports.

British hockey got €19m for this Olympic cycle alone and €5m went straight to pay 80 players (40 women) to train full-time. Since the Beijing Olympics Britain has invested a whopping €65m in its hockey programmes yet the English women, the reigning Olympic champions, didn’t make these semi-finals.

The ladies of @irishhockey should be so proud of their Silver medal 🥈in #HWC18. Their determination and enthusiasm for the game is an inspiration to all. Well done to the entire team! @irishhockey @FIH_Hockey @UlsterHockey — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) August 5, 2018

Up until two years ago Ireland’s players had to pay an individual levy of €550 to fund their international programme. They no longer do it individually but still do collective annual team funding through a big golf classic and coaching camps.

All the more reason to admire them and support them better.

What’s also instructive about their success is what it tells us about Ireland’s sporting potential and our concept of ‘sport’.

Ireland head coach Graham Shaw comforts Megan Frazer before the game as she was unable to play due to injury. Pic: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Many sports fans follow the big three — GAA, soccer and rugby — and horse-racing and golf also get the lion’s share of attention, media coverage and sponsorship.

The hockey team only got a sponsor two months ago.

For one of the country’s ‘minority’ sports to achieve what they did globally is truly mind-boggling.

We’ve seen similar outliers like Irish rowing who once again produced a European silver medal yesterday in a race that was reportedly as competitive as this year’s upcoming World Championship final.

The entire Irish rowing team at the Europeans actually came from Skibbereen and didn’t even include Sanita Puspure — now recognised as one of the world’s top scullers — as she’s currently concentrating on the Worlds.

In the adjoining page there is more detail of the O’Donovan brothers’ latest medal and the achievements of a number of Irish athletes across several more ‘minority sports’ in the new multi-sport European Championships in Glasgow/Berlin.

Shane Ryan, an Irish-American whose father hails from Laois, won silver in the 50m backstroke at the ongoing European Swimming Championships. Ryan spent two tough years living and training here ahead of the Rio Olympics, when he travelled up and down to his large extended family in Mountmellick to break the monotony.

Several other Irish swimmers have already impressed.

Conor Ferguson (18) has already broken several Irish junior records and just missed that 50m backstroke final by an agonising three-hundredths of a second.

President Higgins has offered his “warmest congratulations to the Irish women‘ s hockey team on their historic achievement of winning the silver medal at the World Cup.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/hCcpDaeMue — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 5, 2018

Longford’s Darragh Greene, also based in Dublin, became the first Irishman to break a minute in 100m breaststroke.

Ireland’s superstar Para-cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal successfully defended their two titles at the World (road) Championships in Italy.

And on the track Shannon McCurley finished a creditable seventh in the Elimination event at the European Track Cycling Championships, despite being hit by a motorbike and having multiple surgeries in the past 10 months.

Westport triathlete Con Doherty (23) won silver at the European Cup in Sweden, his highest ever finish at that level.

And Ireland’s best teenage basketballers were also in action, the girls’ now duking it out in the tough European A division to which they won promotion last year.

Ireland players celebrate with some of their fans. PIcture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

The comment that Ireland punches well above its weight is regarded as a trite cliché but our hockey team has just proven it again.

Many of these sports don’t have self-funding income streams and certainly not ones to match GAA, rugby, and soccer so it’s to be hoped the government will keep its promise in the National Policy for Sport 2018-2027 to triple current elite sport funding levels to €30m annually in that period.

With European Championships in track and field and gymnastics also about to start, more medals are possible and should really be appreciated because sport is so much more than the ‘big three’ and our ‘minority sport’ athletes often operate on a real shoe-string, especially compared to their international opponents.