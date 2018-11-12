Micheál Donoghue impressed by Galway Wild Geese Trophy panel

Galway 4-23 - 3-26 Kilkenny

(Galway win free-taking competition 4-3)

By Liam Ryan

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue is pleased part one of his plan for 2019 is coming together, after the Tribesmen’s strength in depth helped turn around a 14-point deficit to win the inaugural Wild Geese Trophy in Sydney on a free-taking competition.

Galway also had to overcome the sending off of Joe Canning as subs like Jack Coyne, Joe Mooney and Shane Bannon made a big impression. Richie Hogan shone at centre-forward and Ger Aylward scored two first-half goals as Kilkenny led by 2-14 to 0-6 approaching the interval.

Goals either side of the break by Niall Burke and Cathal Mannion had Galway back in it, but Canning then saw red for a high tackle on Enda Morrissey.

Davy Glennon and Walter Walsh exchanged goals and sub Mooney smashed a brilliant equalising goal with the last act.

After coming out the right side of the free-taking contest, Donoghue praised his reserve cast.

“We’ve alluded to it many times that we’re working with a group that’s massively experienced.

“The thing from our perspective is that we want to integrate as many young players as we can in the next few months.

“I’ve said it many times, we’ll take whatever learnings we can from the game but we’re not going to dwell on it. We’re looking forward to 2019.

“Most of them, Jack (Coyne) and Joe (Mooney) and Shane Bannon, all the lads that came on, last year was their first year in the panel so they’ve bedded in well and are beginning to understand their responsibility.

“They came on and all contributed massively.”

Losing manager Brian Cody praised the debut showing of Huw Lawlor at centre-back and was pleased to see Aylward and Hogan moving freely after their injury tribulations.

“Richie is free from injury at the moment so obviously the hope would be that he’ll continue to be free from injury and be able to keep things going.

“Ger has had a tough time with injuries for the last few years and, again, it’s heartening for himself to be able to get through that.

“To have 40 minutes in a game like that and come away with a nice few scores is good for him.”