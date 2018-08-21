Michael Troy Dungarvan’s hero in U18 Fred Daly Trophy Munster final

By James O’Connor

An eagle on the 21st hole from Dungarvan’s Michael Troy gave his side a thrilling 3-2 victory over Muskerry in the U18 Fred Daly Trophy Munster final at Nenagh Golf Club.

Troy battled out a birdie-filled match with Muskerry’s Eoghan O’Shaughnessy, and it took a 15-foot sloping eagle putt to separate the two and crown Dungarvan Munster champions..

Dungarvan got off to a flying start, with Danny Raher (0) taking out Fionn Hickey (2) in the first match 4&3 after carding six birdies in 15 holes.

The next match to finish was between Dungarvan’s Jake O’Riordan (2) and Muskerry’s Jack Egan (2). Having been two down early on, O’Riordan clawed his way back to win two up, leaving the Cork side with the uphill task of winning all three remaining matches.

Muskerry, who were looking to retain their title, weren’t going to go down without a fight, and Stephen Riordan (5) put his side’s first point on the board with a solid 3&2 victory over Barry Morrissey (6) in the fourth match.

Riordan’s point seemed to give his teammates a lift, and moments later Muskerry’s Sean Geary (5) produced a miraculous pitch on the 18th to beat Ethan Raher (7) one up and bring the sides level on 2-2.

The Munster final would now be decided on extra holes by Troy (4) and O’Shaughnessy (5) after the pair couldn’t be separated through 18 holes, with both men looking as focused as the other.

After tugging his approach shot left on the 19th hole and Troy already sinking for par, O’Shaughnessy faced a ten foot uphill putt to halve the hole and keep Muskerry’s dream alive, and with a steady rock of the shoulders and a roar from Muskerry fans the players marched to the twentieth.

The duo then halved the 20th with solid pars, and after both played the par five 21st hole as if the were experienced Senior Cup stars, Troy and O’Shaughnessy would have eagle putts.

Dungarvan’s Troy was up first, tested with a tough left to right sloping putt, but the moment the putter hit the ball the fans knew it was in, sending his teammates wild. This eagle shifted the pressure onto O’Shaughnessy, and after he failed to make his close attempt, Dungarvan were crowned 2018 Fred Daly Munster champions.

Speaking moments after holing the winning putt, Troy said: “I didn’t get off to a great start in the match, he was leading for most of it, but we both played really good golf throughout, really fun to play.

“I never let him get more than two ahead of me and that was really important. Then my eagle and birdie on 12 and 13 got me back into it.”

And on the all-important putt he holed to give his side the title, he said: “I wanted to start it on a different line, but my caddy convinced me to start it a bit higher, so I trusted him.

“I knew a couple of feet out it was going to drop.”