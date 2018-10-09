Michael McGeady holds narrow lead as Merit battle reaches climax

By Paul Kelly

The race for Order of Merit points is adding an interesting subplot to this week’s Irish PGA Championship at Galway Bay Golf Resort (Thursday thru Saturday, October 11-13).

Michael McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching), a former Irish PGA champion (2013) is leading the way but has a narrow nine-point gap over Colm Moriarty (Glasson Hotel and Golf Club) with Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) in third and David Higgins (Waterville Links) in fourth.

Whilst there is no financial prize associated with winning the Irish Order of Merit the top three players will gain entry into next month’s PGA Play-Offs in Turkey (Nov 21-23) and with that, an opportunity to secure a place at next year’s BMW PGA Championship and the British Masters.

Given the points on offer at this week’s event (5400 for the winner), the leading five or six players have plenty at stake this week.

“It would be lovely to top the Order of Merit to have something to show for the season but all I am really concentrating on is doing enough to secure my place in the Play-offs so I can give myself a chance of winning a spot at Wentworth,” said McGeady who has won five times this year.

I will just try to stick to my own game plan and hopefully that will be good enough.

“My form dipped for a while there. I wasn’t holing putts like I had been doing earlier in the year.

“I have been working a bit more on that aspect of my game and I’m starting to get a bit of feel back. I’d like to get down there and have a good go at it this week.”

This week’s event will be the 108th staging of the Irish PGA Championship. The tournament will be contested over 54 holes and will be preceded by a Pro-Am on October 10.

The Oranmore, Co Galway venue last staged the Irish Championship back in 1994 when a 26-year-old Darren Clarke won with a four-round total of 285.

In my experience of playing the course you need to be steady off the tee but pay attention to your approach shots and putting,” added Michael.

“A lot will depend on the weather and strong winds are forecast for later in the week If that’s the case we could be chasing David Higgins who traditionally plays very well in windy conditions.”

Tim Rice (Limerick GC) will defend the title this week and he has been joined in the field by recent former winners, Damien McGrane (Carlow GC), Niall Kearney (Royal Dublin) and the 2006 champion David Mortimer from Galway GC.