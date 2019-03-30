Messi’s performances don’t surprise us, says Barcelona team-mate Busquets

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was not surprised by Lionel Messi’s latest feat of brilliance after the Argentina star scored twice in his side’s 2-0 derby win over Espanyol.

Messi’s brace kept his side in full control at the top of LaLiga and ensured he surpassed 40 goals in a season for the 10th consecutive year – despite an ongoing pelvic injury.

Speaking to Spanish media, Busquets said: “His (Messi’s) performances may be unusual from the outside, but they do not surprise us.

“What he does in training is more difficult in matches, but we are used to it.”

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said he was pleased with the way his side overcame their early frustrations to claim another important win.

The visitors had packed their defence to keep Barca’s chances to a premium before Messi finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, adding his second one minute from time.

Valverde told his club’s official website: “They were defensive and didn’t give us much space and it was difficult to get through them.

“We had to have patience and we had to be careful they didn’t catch us on the counter-attack. They held us at bay until the second half but once we got the first goal we were in control.”

