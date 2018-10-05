Men’s SuperLeague: UCC Demons and Tralee Warriors collide in Munster derby

By John Coughlan

UCC Demons hope to produce a big performance against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in tonight’s Men’s SuperLeague clash at the Mardyke Arena.

Demons stunned Cork rivals Neptune last week and player-coach Colin O’Reilly wants more of the same against the Kerry outfit. “We lost some players in preseason and our preparations didn’t go to plan but credit to the lads they are all working very hard for our coming campaign. We had a good week on the training court and now it’s a case of restricting the Warriors in what should be an interesting match-up,” he said.

The champions UCD Marian face a difficult game away to Killester. The hosts impressed against Griffith Swords Thunder and with American Royce Williams returning they will enter the tie in confident mood.

C & S Neptune coach Paul Kelleher hopes his side can bounce back from their derby defeat to UCC Demons when they travel to DCU Saints. Coach Kelleher believes his side will learn from that experience. He explained:

Losing is always disappointing but we have a bunch of kids that will soon learn that life in the fast lane is a whole new ball game.

Templeogue should maintain their winning start away to Maree.

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin were on a high after defeating Kerry rivals Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and they will be expect a capacity attendance for the visit of Moycullen. Killorglin’s American, Pierre Newton, looked impressive last weekend but Moycullen will test the credentials of the newly-promoted hosts.

The Women’s SuperLeague begins this weekend with champions Ambassador UCC Glanmire at home to Marble City Hawks in the Mardyke Arena on Sunday. It has been a traumatic summer for Glanmire losing Gráinne Dwyer, Claire Rockall, Louise Scannell, and Hannah McCarthy but coach Mark Scannell returned to the club after taking a break from the sport.

Scannell said: “I needed a break but when the club failed to find a replacement I couldn’t just stand by and let the whole set up implode. We are a young side with two decent Americans and hopefully the players will enjoy the season with little pressure on us.”

Fr Mathews host NUIG at Mathews Arena tomorrow.