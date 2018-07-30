Mehaffey seventh in European Ladies’ Amateur Championship

By Carl Field

Royal County Down starlet Olivia Mehaffey secured herself another top-10 finish at the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship.

The 20-year-old Curtis Cup player carded a two-under par final round of 70 to take seventh place at Penati in Slovakia.

She finished joint-eighth in Switzerland last year and bagged bronze at the 2016 event in Sweden.

After earlier rounds of 70, 71 and 71, she ended on a 72-hole aggregate of 282 — six-under par — but some way back from Celia Barquin.

The Spanish player, who carded a course- record nine-under 63 on day three, finished on 16-under for the tournament (272) and took the title by one stroke from Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

Elsewhere among the Irish contingent, Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson finished in a tie for 20th and on level par (288), with Forrest Little’s Julie McCarthy three-over.

Lisburn’s Paula Grant was some way back on 11 over par, while Jessica Ross (Clandeboye) missed the cut.

Defending champion Agathe Laisne of France finished 15th on two-under.

Meanwhile, at Hauger in Norway, Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter finished fourth in the girls’ event at the European Young Masters.

Coulter ended two-over (218) after rounds of 71, 72 and 75, with England’s Caitlin Whitehead winning with her three-under total of 213.

The prestigious U16 tournament saw two boys and two girls from each competing nation go for individual glory over three rounds, while the three lowest scores of the four each day counted towards the team score.

Áine Donegan from Woodstock was 24 over, while in the boys’ event Keaton Morrison (Greenacres) finished 12 over and Keaton Morrison (Greenacres) 16 over, respectively.

The boys’ event was won by Denmark’s Sebastian Friedrichsen on two-under (214).

In the team event, Ireland finished in seventh out of 25 competing nations with a total of 673, amounting to 25 over. The winners were Sweden on eight-over (656).