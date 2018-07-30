McKenna makes trip from New York worthwhile

By Martin Walsh

Monaghan native Barry McKenna (Ford Fiesta R5), who co-driven by Leon Jordan, jetted in from his New York base and claimed victory in the Crafted Fitted Furniture Cork Forest Rally that was based in Mallow and counted as two rounds of the Valvoline Irish Forest Rally Championship.

They were 12 seconds ahead of another Monaghan man Josh Moffett (Fiesta R5) and his co-driver Stephen Thornton.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Andrew Purcell and Cork co-driver Mark Wiley, also in a Fiesta R5, were 49.5 seconds further behind in third.

On the opening stage McKenna made the best start and finished the stage near Killavullen 4.2 seconds ahead of the Toyota Corolla WRC of Adrian Hetherington with Moffett just two-tenths of a second further behind.

Purcell was fourth — 5.7 seconds off the lead.

Yet, by the completion of the stage near Kilworth, he was the rally leader and was 1.6 seconds ahead of McKenna, who stalled his Fiesta while Moffett fell 23.3 seconds further adrift when he endured a huge high-speed spin. Hetherington was fourth.

Out on stages three and four Moffett set the pace and while McKenna and Purcell traded the lead role, Moffett cut the deficit to 16.8 seconds.

On the day’s final two stages Purcell withstood McKenna’s challenge to finish 1.7 seconds ahead and claim maximum Valvoline points.

At the overnight halt Moffett was a further 14.2 seconds behind in a top six that also included Hetherington, McCann and Cathan McCourt.

Yesterday, and in terms of the event, McKenna moved into the lead on S.S. 8, as Purcell’s car couldn’t match the high speed of his rivals.

At the final service an untroubled McKenna was 13 seconds clear of Moffett.

The pair beat the bogey time on the final stage by which juncture Purcell had already settled for third. Shane McGirr (Escort) won the two-wheel drive category.

In Rally Finland, Craig Breen (Citroen C3 WRC) finished eighth, the Waterford ace never recovered from the puncture on Friday’s opening stage and as result had a poor road position for the remaining two days.

Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris WRC) took victory by 32.7 seconds ahead of Breen’s team mate Norwegian Mads Ostberg, who fended off the challenge of Finnish ace Jari Matti Latvala (Toyota Yaris) by 2.8 seconds.

Series leader Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 WRC) was a place behind Breen but retains his lead in the series - 31 points ahead of Sebastien Ogier (Ford Fiesta R5), who finished fifth.

Elsewhere, in the Total 24 Hours of Spa, Matt Griffin and his team mates Aaron Scott, Duncan Cameron and Lorenzo Bontempelli finished fourth in the Pro-Am category, a round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup.

Meanwhile, County Down’s Daniel Harper notched up his third podium finish of the season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB at Snetterton, he came from fifth to finish second.

In the second race he dropped to seventh before claiming fourth and the fastest lap of the race.

Cork’s Luca Allen’s best finish in the three rounds of the F4 British Championship was eighth in yesterday’s final race.