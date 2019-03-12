McGregor breaks silence following Miami arrest

Conor McGregor has taken to Instagram to respond to his release from a US jail last night.

McGregor was arrested after being charged by police after allegedly slapping a phone out of the hands of a fan and stamping on it repeatedly.

The MMA star posted a picture on his Instagram account in which he said that "patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on".

He also thanked his fans saying that he loved them "dearly".

He was pictured leaving Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following his release.

McGregor's defence attorney, Samuel Rabin issued a statement saying that he was "involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement.

"Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

