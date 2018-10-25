McGrath to battle it out for No 1 jersey

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

It’s not long in the greater scheme of things since Jack McGrath was pulling on a red Lions shirt against the All Blacks.

A short 16 months ago the Leinster loosehead was part of Warren Gatland’s squad that drew a series with the world champions in New Zealand.

For three seasons — 2015, 2016 and 2017, McGrath was a starting prop for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad, one of the first names on the team sheet, keeping another former Lion on the sidelines in Cian Healy.

But after that historic series in New Zealand, McGrath returned to find a newly minted Healy, fit and hungrier than ever.

Things can change quickly in sport, and McGrath started just two European games last season as Leinster lifted the Champions Cup title.

He made just one appearance last November and then started just once in the Six Nations as Ireland wrapped up a grand slam.

There was a spark of hope when he started two of the three Tests against Australia in June, but now he’s eyeing up a new international campaign and the 29-year-old is eager to force his way past Healy once more.

“The way the season started with a knee injury, last weekend was just my third weekend back, I played 42 minutes the week before and then 35 in Toulouse so hopefully I’ll get a whack of minutes in Italy, and then face some familiar faces in Chicago,” McGrath said, ahead of Leinster’s visit to Treviso and the following week’s Test with Italy.

“It was great to get two starts over in Australia because it was a difficult season for me. Obviously we won trophies and everything like that but you want to be starting a few more games.

“But that is the nature of the beast. I am competitive, Cian is competitive, I think we bring the best out in each other.

It was a nice way to end the year, to win down there is incredible for the first time in 70 years and it just topped off the year altogether.

McGrath and Healy were named in yesterday’s 42-man squad for the upcoming four tests against Italy, Argentina, New Zealand and USA, with Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham also included.

The Leinster pair are likely to fight it out for the No 1 shirt against New Zealand and McGrath is unsure whether he has enough in the bank following his performances in Australia.

“I am not sure, it is completely up to Joe,” he said. “Sometimes things can be taken out of your hands, like if you get an injury. I do what Leo [Cullen] wants me to do and to try and put my hand up for selection whenever I take the field and hopefully I get the nod.

It’s peculiar, two top quality looseheads fighting for the one position in the same club. You want to be starting but there is no doubt that Cian is playing very good rugby so it’s up to me to prise the jersey from him.

"But I’m a team man and I’ll do whatever I need to do as part of that team to help them do whatever we need to do.”