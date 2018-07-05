McAliskey braced for battle with rested Rebels

Francis Rooney

Connor McAliskey has sent out a warning to Cork that his failure to fire last weekend was merely a blip in a red-hot run of attacking form.

The Tyrone attacker hit 1-21 in three games against Monaghan, Meath, and Carlow, but managed just a point, from a free, in the Round 4 qualifier win over Ulster rivals Cavan.

However, McAliskey remains his side’s top scorer and chief offensive threat in this year’s championship.

And he’s planning to get back on track at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday and push the Red Hands into the Super 8s.

“I’ll want to pick it up again the next day. For myself, it just wasn’t one of those days (against Cavan), and it was great that Harry (Loughran) and Ronan (O’Neill) came off the bench and showed what they could do, took on that mantle and kicked some great scores,” he said.

Cork have made two changes to their defence from the team well beaten by Kerry in the Munster final.

Cian Kiely, selected at left half-back, will make his championship debut at O’Moore Park, while James Loughrey comes in at corner-back.

Brian O’Driscoll has also been introduced to partner Ian Maguire at midfield, while Brian Hurley makes his first start for two years at full-forward with his younger brother Michael getting a first championship start of 2018 at corner-forward.

Ronan McCarthy has omitted Sam Ryan, Tomás Clancy, Aidan Walsh, Kevin O’Driscoll, and John O’Rourke.

While Cork have had two weeks to lick their wounds after the Páirc Uí Chaoimh mauling, the demands of having to play week after week have tested Tyrone’s resources, with injuries and suspensions adding further difficulties along the way.

McAliskey is certain the depth of the squad will be vital once again against a Cork side that has had a much less hectic schedule through the Munster Championship.

“You need to have that depth in your squad going forward, especially the way the Super 8s is set up.

“It’s been a tough road, and we had to go to the well a few times to get through each game. Every day we set out just to be in the hat for the Monday morning draw.

“It’s not a 15-man game, and when you look at the work that has been done there, the heat, taking the conditions and everything into account, we knew we were going to need all the men that were available to us.

“The 32 men that we have are pushing each other at training, and it’s what you need, to have that depth, especially going into a run of games that are coming week on week.”

Tyrone’s Championship adventure started badly when a first-round defeat to Monaghan scuppered their bid to win a third successive provincial championship.

Conor McAliskey goals for Tyrone! pic.twitter.com/M6JmXVSqJO — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 9, 2018

But they kept the focus firmly fixed on the initial target — a place in the Super 8s, and now they stand just 70 minutes away from the inaugural round-robin All-Ireland quarter-final series.

“The big target has been to get to the Super 8s, and we have been taking it week after week, so now it’s just one more game, and hopefully we can get over that and get there.”

The Red Hands have never beaten Cork in Championship football, losing All-Ireland semi-finals in 1973 and 2009, but Mickey Harte’s side has a highly impressive record in the qualifiers.

“We showed in the past coming through the back door that we can gather that momentum. But we know the likes of Kerry and Dublin will not be taking their eye off the ball.”

McAliskey said Tyrone need to be prepared for another battle to the death, with a fight for survival to the very last kick, similar to last weekend’s tense Ulster derby against Cavan.

“We didn’t expect anything else but a really tight game. Going down to the last ten minutes, with the heat and the opposition, we knew it was going to be a big battle, and there’ll be more of that to come.”

CORK (All-Ireland SFC round-four qualifier v Tyrone): M White; J Loughrey, J O’Sullivan, K Crowley; K Flahive, S Cronin, C Kiely; I Maguire, B O’Driscoll; S White, M Collins, R Deane; L Connolly, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: A Casey, S Ryan, M Taylor, T Clancy, A Walsh, K O’Hanlon, R O’Toole, K O’Driscoll, J O’Rourke, P Kerrigan, D O’Connor.