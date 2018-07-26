Mayo exiles won’t be back for clash with Dublin

By Declan Rooney

The 12 footballers who left the Mayo ladies squad won’t be returning, following “inconclusive” mediation last week.

Mayo face All-Ireland champions Dublin in their second All-Ireland series game on Saturday at Dr Hyde Park (3pm) and manager Peter Leahy will go into the game with the same panel of 31 players that led him to a stunning win over Cavan in the last round.

In the lead-up to that game 12 players and two selectors walked away from the panel citing player welfare and personal issues, but both sides came together last week for lengthy talks.

A confidentiality agreement was signed afterwards to keep a lid on discussions, but the end result is Mayo will not have the exiled players at their disposal.

“As far as I’m aware there was mediation that took place last week,” said Mayo selector Mick Reynolds.

“I wasn’t at it because I had a funeral, but Peter and the management team were at it and all the players were at it.

“They had to sign a confidentiality agreement but as far as I’m told the results of mediation were inconclusive and we’re moving ahead with the panel of 31 players we have. It’s a bit unfortunate what’s happened. In the run-up of the Cavan game we got very little training in and when we did, half your mind was somewhere else.

“I think if anything it did galvanise us. We have a panel of players that’s as tight a unit I’ve ever seen. In the dressing before and after the Cavan game that was evident. We are happy with what we have and we’re moving forward.”

Following their Round 1 win, Mayo sat out last week’s Group 4 action, where Dublin got off to a winning start, also against Cavan.

Saturday is the renewal of a tense recent rivalry between the two sides, with Dublin taking the honours in last year’s All-Ireland final and May’s Division 1 league final.

Leahy could well hand a first championship appearance of the summer to All-Star midfielder Aileen Gilroy, who has missed their last two games through injury, but otherwise Mayo have a clean bill of health to report.

“Aileen Gilroy is still 50-50 for the weekend, she might be able to play some part. We won’t rush her if she’s not right,” said Reynolds.

“We’re in the quarter-final already, so if we win it won’t make our season and if we lose it is not going to break our season. But it will tell us where we’re at and highlight what we have to improve on.”