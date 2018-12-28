Maughan gets to grips with rejection slips in Offaly

New Offaly manager John Maughan has admitted that working with lower-division counties has been something of a culture shock.

John Maughan

Maughan’s side face Westmeath tomorrow in the O’Byrne Cup with several players unwilling to commit to the county cause for the 2019 season.

Sean Pender, James Lalor, Sean Doyle, Michael Brazil, Alan Mulhall, Brian Darby and Conor McNamee all played championship football in 2018 but all have either retired or opted out for the coming season. And the Mayo native admits that he has been taken aback by the situation.

“It’s totally different with teams in the upper division as regards the whole ethos of inter-county football,” said Maughan.

“There’s a lot of guys that I asked to play and for a combination of reasons, they haven’t got the desire, the commitment, or the passion, or the time to commit to inter-county football at this level. That’s not the situation when you’re talking about the Mayos or Dublins or Kerrys, Tyrones, Donegals.

“I’ve a very good backroom team, top-class. They’re excellent lads, they know their football, what has to be done, inside and out.

“But for those four or five or six or seven or eight other guys that I asked to get involved that couldn’t commit ... that wouldn’t happen in Mayo.”

Maughan conceded that there may be an imbalance when it came to the effort required and the rewards on offer for counties who tend not to be involved in the business end of the All-Ireland series.

“I had the mistaken understanding that everyone would want to play for their county and have a desire and a passion for the glory of playing inter-county football. But the reality is, in the modern GAA world, we’re developing a two or three-tier system where the big teams are moving on.

“I suppose if you’re an Offaly footballer, and those lads that I’ve got here are fantastic, they’re committed, they’re excellent, and they want to learn and they’re interested and they love their football, it’s a choice of pleasures. That’s your hobby, you make a commitment to play inter-county football because you love it and want to play it.”

Others, such as Nigel Dunne who recently lost a Leinster club final with Shamrocks, are expected to rejoin the panel shortly, though possibly not in time for tomorrow’s derby in Mullingar, but Maughan said he won’t be spending any time trying to cajole the others who have turned down his initial invitations. “You don’t want to be chasing a guy to play inter-county football. I respect guys that if they make a decision and they have the good manners to say, ‘No, this is not for me’, I respect that. That’s fine. There’s one or two others that haven’t come back into the scene yet that were involved at provincial level up to recent weeks and hopefully we’ll see them after Christmas, and they’ll be ready for the National League.”