Matt Wallace: Pádraig Harrington will be perfect Ryder Cup captain

Matt Wallace believes Pádraig Harrington will work “tirelessly” to ensure Europe retain the Ryder Cup if, as expected, the three-time Major winner is named as captain for the 2020 contest next week.

The decision is due to be announced at the European Tour’s Wentworth headquarters on Tuesday, with Harrington set to step up from his role as a vice-captain during the last three contests.

Said Wallace: “His career is one that any player would dream of having. He’s a brilliant player, a workaholic and someone I look up to in that sense, someone who gets everything out of his game and I’m sure everyone in the team would get on well with him. His Ryder Cup history speaks for itself and if he is the captain I would love to play under him.

“From team sports that I’ve played in, I think he’d be a perfect captain, someone you could go and talk to but someone maybe who could give you a kick up the backside if he didn’t think you were performing.

“I’ve spent a bit of time with him over the past few months and even just practising with him, doing short game and putting stuff, he’s just someone who grinds and works tirelessly and I’m sure he’d be like that as a captain to try and get the best performance and ultimate goal of winning the Ryder Cup.”

Wallace’s caddie Dave McNeilly worked for Harrington for a number of years. “After one of the rounds in Turkey in November it was just myself and Pádraig on the putting green and Dave went up to Ronan (Flood, Harrington’s caddie) and said: ‘This is bad news for us because there’s floodlights about to come on!’” Wallace joked.

“Dave was like: ‘Should I go and get the coffees?’ and it was just me and Pádraig on the range for quite a while.”

- Matt Wallace was speaking as he announced his ambassador’s role with The Belfry Hotel and Resort.