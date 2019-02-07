Mary I dominate CIT in Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final

Mary Immaculate College 2-20 - 0-13 Cork IT

Mary I will meet NUIG Galway for a place in the Fitzgibbon Cup decider after this comfortable quarter-final victory over CIT.

The hosts were led only once in this one-sided contest and despite playing against the elements in the opening period, had the game wrapped up by half-time when leading by 1-10 to 0-6.

The lively Gary Cooney delivered Mary I’s opening goal as early as the second minute, with Thomas Monaghan shooting three first-half points from play.

Mary I had seven different scores in the opening period, with CIT unable to deal with the spread of talent in the opposition forward unit.

The winners dropped their intensity in the second half, but CIT were unable to make inroads. Five points was as close as they came. Their challenge fizzled out long before the finish, with Mary I, following five unanswered points from Aaron Gillane (0-3), Michael O’Loughlin and Philip Hickey, moving 11 clear. They rounded off the win with a spectacular Luke Meade goal in second-half stoppages.

The Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final between Mary I and NUI Galway will take place this coming Tuesday at a neutral venue.

Scorers for Mary I: A Gillane (0-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 ‘65, 0-1 sc); L Meade, G Cooney (1-1 each); T Monaghan (0-4); P Hickey (0-2); T Grimes, M O’Loughlin, C O’Brien, C Guilfoyle (0-1 each).

Scorers for CIT: J Beausang (0-7, 0-6 frees); A Coffey, S Cummins (0-2 each); B Everard, R Walsh (0-1 each).

Mary I:

E Cahill (Offaly); S Downey (Clare), D Prendergast (Waterford), C Morgan (Tipperary); E Ryan (Tipperary), D Browne (Cork), T Grimes (Limerick); L Meade (Cork), P Hickey (Tipperary); C Guilfoyle (Clare), A Gillane (Limerick), C O’Brien (Cork); G Cooney (Clare), T Monaghan (Galway), M O’Loughlin (Clare).

Subs:

B Buckley (Cork) for Ryan (38)S Burke (Cork) for O’Loughlin (52); E Kelly (Offaly) for Cooney (54), S Farrell (Kilkenny) for O’Brien (57).

CIT: P Collins (Cork); E Healy (Cork), D Fanning (Limerick), K Galvin (Kilkenny); D Harrington (Cork), E Heffernan (Tipperary), C Prunty (Waterford); J Good (Cork), D Noonan (Cork); S Cummins (Cork), R Walsh (Cork), B Everard (Cork); J Beausang (Cork), A Coffey (Tipperary), J Cooper (Cork).

Subs: W Hurley (Cork) for Cooper (HT); K Duggan (Kilkenny) for Good (56 mins); J Elsted (Waterford) for Walsh (58).

Referee:

T Walsh (Waterford).