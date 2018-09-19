Martin O’Neill watches Ireland U17 victory

Ireland 3 - 0 Turkey

By John Fallon

Martin O’Neill was an interested spectator at Tallaght Stadium last night as Ireland’s U17s got their season off to a flyer with a resounding victory over Turkey.

As Ireland are hosting this season’s U17 finals in May, Colin O’Brien’s side automatically qualify and don’t play any competitive matches.

This was the first of five friendlies against top-level opposition, however, and they impressed by building upon Matt Everitt’s first-half opener to kill off the Turks with late goals through Conor Carty and Joshua Giurgi.

Gavin Bazunu, the Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper who Man City have paid almost €500,000 to sign once he completes his Leaving Cert next year, was busy early on.

Brighton striker Everitt, the only English-born player in the Irish side, settled nerves by drilling in a 33rd-minute opener.

Ireland wrapped it up when Wolves attacker Carty caught the Turks on the counter. Norwich City’s Giurgi, on from the bench, added a third in the final minute.

The nations meet again tomorrow (1pm) before Ireland have three matches in a mini-tournament in November against England, Germany and Czech Republic.

IRELAND: G Bazunu (Shamrock Rvs); A Dunne (Shamrock Rvs), Cian Kelly (Shamrock Rovers), L Turner (Aberdeen), J Furlong (Shamrock Rvs); B Holt (St Pat’s), S Keogh (Southampton); M Everitt (Brighton), L Gaxha (Sheff Utd), F Ebosele (Derby); C Carty (Wolves).

Subs: J Giurgi (Norwich) for Everitt (67 mins), D Burns (St Pat’s) for Carty (79), T Sobowale (Man City) for Ebosele (80).