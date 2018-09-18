Marcell Coetzee on Ulster's South Africa win: 'The lungs were feeling it a bit, but it was nice getting through it'

By Jim Stokes

Ulster’s talisman John Cooney and Ireland hopeful Will Addison will be assessed today ahead of Friday’s Guinness PRO14 game in Bloemfontein.

Cooney had to go off with a bad head wound that required nine stitches during the first half of Ulster’s 28-7 victory against the Kings in Port Elizabeth on Sunday while Addison was a late morning cry-off through illness.

More importantly for Ulster, who now sit unbeaten at the top of Conference B, their marquee, injury-prone Springbok Marcell Coetzee came through a full game without any problems following two knee reconstructions in successive seasons. With 52 carries and 25 tackles logged from around 150 minutes of action this season, ‘the Punisher from Potchefstroom’ appears ready for more heavy workloads.

“It was fantastic,” said the 27-year-old, 28-times capped South African.

“Coming here on tour, all the pressure is on that first game, and you want to get a bit of momentum going into the next one as well. Three wins now, that is fantastic.

It was tough that last 20 minutes, I have to admit. The lungs were feeling it a bit, but it was nice getting through it and happy for the team to win as well and I will build that energy towards next week.

Coetzee was playing only his third full 80-minute game since his arrival from the Sharks via Japan three seasons ago. “It was a plan in the pre-season with the coaches being straight up with me. Luckily I got through it with no problems. Hopefully it continues that way.”

Ulster coach Dan McFarland was certainly ringing the praises after a man-of-the-match performance from Coetzee whose whole family had travelled eight hours in the car from Durban to be at the game.

“Marcell really wanted to do well back in his home country. He a very proud South African and he represents Ulster with pride as well, so it was a real boost for him to come down here and play,” enthused McFarland.

“It was great to see him play 80 minutes, he isn’t at his best yet, but it was great to see him out there carrying ball like he can.”