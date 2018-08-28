Home»Sport

Manchester United in the pink after launch of new kit

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - 02:06 PM

Manchester United have unveiled their first ever pink shirt in homage to the city’s newspaper past.

The matchday programme for Monday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham included a wrap-around with the headline of ‘The Pink is back!’

The away kit is inspired by The Football Pink newspaper, which was created by the Manchester Evening News and went out on Saturday afternoons until its closure in 2007.

“Its legacy endures and this season The Pink rides again,” said the front page of United Review.

“Not just in the hearts and minds of the fans, but on the backs of their heroes too.”

United launched the pink kit the day after Jose Mourinho’s men were left red-faced by a 3-0 home loss to Tottenham.

- Press Association


