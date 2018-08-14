Man City sent warning to rivals with Emirates display, reckons Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva wrapped up Manchester City’s opening-weekend victory at Arsenal before insisting the result was a statement of intent from the Premier League champions.

With Unai Emery taking charge of the Gunners for the first time, City ruined his welcome party by leaving the Emirates Stadium with a fairly comfortable 2-0 win. Bernardo tucked away a brilliant goal in the second half to add to Raheem Sterling’s opener.

Bernardo acknowledged that a marker has been put down with this first victory.

The Portugal international told CityTV: “We have started the season well and knew we were going to play against a very strong team at a difficult stadium but we did it, it was a very good game for us, a well-deserved win.

But it is just the start, we have to keep working knowing it was just the first game, only three points, and we go game by game again to win the Premier League knowing we are only in August.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has urged Arsenal supporters to be patient as Emery instigates a change of approach. Emery is keen to implement a high pressing game and, on Sunday’s evidence, has also stressed he wants his side to play out from the back.

Cech — who was arguably at fault for Sterling’s goal and had a few shaky moments attempting to play short balls to his defenders — believes it could take a while for Emery’s vision to come to fruition.

I think they have to understand that when you start building a new team with a new manager and a completely new way it may take time,” he said when asked if fans need to be patient.

“But I think we have been doing really well and we need to adjust a few things but I think we are on a good way.”

Cech was selected ahead of summer signing Bernd Leno and captained Emery’s side.

Meanwhile City’s Spain midfielder David Silva has announced his retirement from international duty after winning 125 caps.

The 32-year-old Manchester City playmaker, who won the World Cup with La Roja in 2010 as well as back-to-back European Championship trophies, has called time on a 12-year career with Spain.