Man City everything United must aspire to be

The gap between Manchester clubs is widening

Jose Mourinho put Manchester derby defeat down to individual mistakes, but the hard truth is that Manchester City are everything that United should aspire to be. The last fortnight has raised questions about City’s owners and their business practices, but you cannot doubt what has been done with the money.

This was a humiliation for Mourinho, who tried to battle City’s dancing midfielders with physical presence. If there were periods of the second half where United did threaten to get back into the game, another comeback would have been emphatically undeserved.

On this and other evidence, City will be champions. For Manchester United, more difficult questions about where exactly this club is heading.

Keita has not had the desired effect

Jurgen Klopp smartly brushed away the question in typical fashion, offering a joke. When asked why Naby Keita was not in the Liverpool team to face Fulham, Klopp remarked that until he was allowed to start more than 11 players he would have difficult selection decisions.

But the question was valid and aptly timed. Keita was signed to be the perfect link between midfield and attack, driving forward to create overlaps and accelerate counter attacks. He last started a Premier League match on September 15.

Klopp does indeed have tough decisions to make, but leaving Keita out of games home and away and against teams in the top six and the bottom three clearly indicates that he has not been wholly impressed with his impact. Given our high expectations, that’s a huge shame.

Leicester give Vichai the perfect send-off

In loving memory of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. pic.twitter.com/kFui3vSo3r— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 10, 2018

On an incredibly emotional day at the King Power Stadium, Leicester were unable to seal victory and move up to ninth in the Premier League. Claude Puel’s side were lacklustre and disappointingly uninventive. The manager will be frustrated.

But put that performance and result into the context of the day. Thousands of Leicester supporters met at Jubilee Square in the city and took part in a memorial walk to the stadium to pay homage and thanks to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Fans came from Australia, America and South Africa to be involved in a route that ended at the mass of floral tributes that have swelled in number ever since Vichai’s passing was confirmed.

Incredible volume of tributes to Khun Vichai, which have been moved from outside the stadium to a car park a few hundred yards away. pic.twitter.com/Tkbkw4j4Dx— Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) November 10, 2018

They wore t-shirts with messages and held scarves in his honour. They stood and chanted his name, but stood silent and still when appropriate. Former managers took to the field and they were lauded for their own part in the Leicester City miracle.

Football and football clubs do not always get these things right. But Leicester could not have sculpted a more dignified and fitting farewell to their owner. Well done to all involved.

Tottenham still grinding their way

Tottenham may not have been particularly convincing during their win at Crystal Palace, but they are becoming the masters of grinding out victories on the road. They have suffered for long periods of each of their last five away league games but won every one. In only one of those five have they won by more than a single-goal margin. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have taken 34 away points in the last nine months, five more than any other Premier League team. They have a better points-per-away-game record than any team but Manchester City over that period. Given the comparatively scant resources at Pochettino’s disposal, that is an extraordinary record.

Rondon arrives at the perfect time

There was something wonderfully retro about Newcastle’s second goal against Bournemouth, a Laurent Robert-style left-footed cross from Kenedy, met by the head of Salomon Rondon with such power and accuracy that it could have been Alan Shearer in his pomp.

For Rondon, a perfectly-timed arrival. The Venezuelan has struggled with injuries and patchy form since joining Newcastle, but he has the ability to thrive as a lone central striker and lead his new club away from trouble. Do that, and Rondon will be cherished by a city and a set of supporters crying out for a saviour.

After whispers of panic about Rafael Benitez’s own ability to rise above the grim mood, Newcastle have now won consecutive league games for the first time since April and have moved up to 14th in the Premier League. He’s working his magic again.

Why do footballers take stupid risks?

Dale Stephens can reasonably claim that a yellow card would have sufficed. His sliding challenge did make a connection on the ball, and though the follow through was wild it only skimmed Greg Cunningham’s ankle. Martin Atkinson had little hesitation in sending him off.

But when on earth will footballers learn? Stephens’ tackle was 40 yards from goal, and it was entirely unnecessary for him to dive in with such aggression. It’s a cliche for a reason: Stephens gave the referee a decision to make. In doing so he cost his side badly.

Brighton will likely be fighting against relegation this season, although they have performed above expectation thus far. Being largely responsible for your side losing to a team in the bottom three is no way to please a manager. Rashness is no virtue.