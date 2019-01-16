Magpies to face The Glen in Cork SHC opener

A rematch between Midleton and Glen Rovers is the stand-out tie in the first round of the 2019 Cork SHC following last night’s draws at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Magpies triumphed against the county champions of 2015 and 2016 in last autumn’s semi-final and now the sides will do battle once more, though the losers will have the safety net of the back door.

Glen Rovers' Robert Downey clears from Midleton's Luke O'Farrell during the 2018 Cork SHC at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Also meeting in the first round are West Cork rivals Newcestown and Bandon. Last September, Newcestown triumphed against their neighbours in the first all-Carbery Senior Hurling Championship tie in four decades.

Champions Imokilly will begin their quest for a three-in-a-row with a meeting against Carrigdhoun in the Divisions and Colleges sections. Charleville, who won the Premier IHC last year, will await the winners of the preliminary round game between Erin’s Own and Ballymartle.

Senior football title-holders St Finbarr’s will take on Clyda Rovers in the first defence of their crown, while newly-promoted Fermoy clash with Castlehaven, and Nemo Rangers are up against Valley Rovers.

Meanwhile, the Munster Council has confirmed the dates for the U20 championships.

Cork SHC preliminary round: Erin’s Own v Ballymartle.

Round 1: Carrigtwohill v St Finbarr’s, Killeagh v Na Piarsaigh, Newcestown v Bandon, Blackrock v Ballyhea, Glen Rovers v Midleton, Bishopstown v Newtownshandrum, Douglas v Bride Rovers, Sarsfields v Kanturk, Charleville v Erin’s Own/Ballymartle.

SHC (Divisions/Colleges) quarter-finals: UCC v CIT, Duhallow v Muskerry, Carrigdhoun v Imokilly, Carbery v Avondhu.

SFC preliminary round: Carrigaline v O’Donovan Rossa.

Round 1: Mallow v Kiskeam, Castlehaven v Fermoy, Valley Rovers v Nemo Rangers, Bishopstown v Douglas, Newcestown v Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers v Ilen Rovers, Dohenys v St Nicholas, Carrigaline/O’Donovan Rossa v Ballincollig, St Finbarr’s v Clyda Rovers.

SFC (Divisions/Colleges) preliminary round: Avondhu v Muskerry Round 1: Seandun v Beara, UCC v Avondhu/Muskerry, CIT v Carbery, Imokilly v Duhallow.

Premier IHC round 1: Fermoy v Courcey Rovers, Cloyne v Aghada, Blarney v Ballinhassig, Mallow v Carrigaline, Castlelyons v Youghal, Kilworth v Valley Rovers, Inniscarra v Watergrasshill, Fr O’Neills v B’collig.

Premier IFC preliminary round: Bantry Blues v Nemo Rangers.

Round 1: Naomh Abán v Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, St Michael’s v Macroom, Cill na Martra v Éire Óg, Bantry/Nemo v St Vincent’s, Castletownbere v Kanturk, Bandon v Newmarket, Aghada v Na Piarsaigh.

IHC round 1: Argideen Rangers v Castlemartyr, Tracton v Kildorrery, Grenagh v Na Piarsaigh, Milford v Ballymartle, Dripsey v Ballygarvan, Aghabullogue v Ballinhassig, St Catherine’s v Cloughduv, Meelin v Midleton, Éire Óg v Dungourney, Mayfield v Sarsfields, Barryroe v Glen Rovers, Blackrock v Kilbrittain, St Finbarr’s v Douglas.

IFC preliminary round: Kildorrery v Knocknagree

Round 1: Gabriel Rangers v Adrigole, Dromtarriffe v Millstreet, Kinsale v Ballydesmond, Kildorrery/Knocknagree v Youghal, Aghabullogue v Mitchelstown, Grenagh v Glanmire, Rockchapel v Ballinora, Mayfield v Glenville, Glanworth v St Finbarr’s.