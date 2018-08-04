Home»Sport

Lynch finishes sixth in opening race

Saturday, August 04, 2018

By David Branigan

Carlow Olympian Finn Lynch delivered a promising sixth place in his opening race of the Laser event at the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark yesterday.

However, he went on to hit the pin end mark on the starting-line of race two and the penalty turns left him behind the fleet powering away to the first mark.

He did succeed in pulling back almost 29 places to finish 16th in race two but he was irritated by his mistake in this crucial event for Ireland’s hopes of representation at Tokyo 2020.

The first six races of the Laser event have the 165-strong class divided into three flights that will determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions that will race on Tuesday.

This world championship will allocate 40% of the nation places for Tokyo so an Irish sailor must finish in the top 14 countries.

That task falls to Lynch or Liam Glynn, who last month won bronze at the U21 world championships in Poland.

However, he had a 45thin race one yesterday that was marginally offset by a 22ndin race two.

“The second race I picked it up and got the strategy better,” Glynn said on coming ashore.

“I’m really looking forward to tomorrow; it’s coming from the land, medium wind which are my favourite conditions so I’ll be looking for some better results.”

The Laser Radial also sailed their first races yesterday with Howth Aoife Hopkins and Lough Derg’s Aisling Keller both aiming to achieve Gold fleet results over the six qualifying races.

However, Hopkins produced the best result of the pair for the day, a 33rdplace followed by a 35th; Keller had results in the 40’s and both sailors are just outside Gold fleet on opening day form.


