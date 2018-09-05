Luke Shaw: I nearly lost leg after horror injury

By Simon Peach

Luke Shaw revealed he almost lost his leg in the horror injury that led the Manchester United defender to consider quitting the sport.

Luke Shaw's horror leg break in 2015

Now, after three tough years, the rejuvenated left-back is more determined than ever to confound the doubters and reach the top.

As England face Spain this week, Shaw could this week make his first England start since September 2015 — just a week before a hideous double leg break in a Champions League match at PSV .

It cruelly halted an exceptional start to his second season at Old Trafford — yet it was nearly so much worse.

I nearly lost my leg,” Shaw said. “I was really close to actually losing my leg. I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me.

“At the time, they were thinking about flying me back (from Holland) and if I’d have flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff in the leg.

“I’ve got — I don’t want to talk about it too much — two scars down the side of my leg where they had to cut it open and pull them out because of how severe it was.

“But I don’t really care about that anymore. I feel really strong - and my right leg is exactly as it was before my leg break.”

Shaw feels better than ever and is driven to succeed having won over United manager Jose Mourinho and earned an England recall. It leaves the 23-year-old grateful to those who supported him through the dark times, from friends and family and those at United to the psychologist he has seen since the injury.

Shaw continued: “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t sometimes think about stopping playing football.

“But I had a lot of good people around me, a lot of good friends and family. They helped me through it.

“But this is what I want to be doing. I want to be playing in the biggest games possible, I want to be winning trophies.

That’s my motivation and I want to one day be recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world.

“Whatever happened has happened, and I don’t care about that any more. I care about what’s happening now.”

Shaw recognises there were times when he took his “foot off the pedal”, but he has now “changed from a kid to a man”.

Overlooked by Gareth Southgate for Russia having fallen out of favour with Mourinho, Shaw has knuckled down, started every match and won the club’s player of the month award with displays that brought an England recall.

“I’ve not made massive changes because I was always looking out for that side, but I’ve cut out some of the silly things that I was doing,” Shaw said. “People were saying that I was a fizzy drinker and a snack eater, which wasn’t true but that’s stories that are normally always made up about me recently. I’ve changed massively, not just on the pitch but off the pitch.”