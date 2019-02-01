Loreto beat Hospital in Munster schools LGF 'A' final replay

Loreto Clonmel 1-8 - 0-4 St John the Baptist CS (Hospital)

Two weeks ago they needed a late point to force a replay, this time around the girls of Loreto Clonmel needed no such dramatics as they turned in a dominant performance to record their second Munster title on the bounce.

St John the Baptist got the opening two scores of this replay in Bansha, a point from play by Emma Morrissey within seconds of the throw-in and a free converted by Anna-Rose Kennedy after four minutes, but then their Clonmel rivals got the next 1-4 without reply to lay the foundations for this win.

Their goal was a cleverly-worked effort by midfielder Kellyann Hogan, who was on top in that sector throughout the match along with Orla Winston, and they were also helped when goalkeeper Eimear McKeown saved a 19th-minute penalty from Kennedy.

Roisin O'Carroll reduced the lead slightly just before the break but the second half resumed with Loreto again in control, full-forward Ava Fennessy keeping their lead in the comfort zone with some excellent points from play and frees, and fine displays also from team captain Anna Carey, Eimear Quirke and the defence as a whole.

"To win it two years in a row is some achievement," said manager Brian White afterwards. "Roll on the All-Ireland semi-final."

Scorers - Loreto: A Fennessy 0-5 (3F), K Hogan 1-1, C Mulcahy 0-1, S Keating 0-1

Scorers - Hospital: AR Kennedy 0-2 (2F), E Morrissey 0-1, R O'Carroll 0-1.

Loreto Clonmel: E McKeown, S Hallinan, G Nugent, N Martin, B

Valuntaite, B McMaugh, K Hogan, O Winston, A Fitzgerald, A Carey, E Quirke, C Mulcahy, A Fennessy, S Keating. Subs: C Ryan for S Keating 60m, A Morris for C Mulcahy 60m, C Corbett for G Nugent 62m, C Slattery for E Quirke 62, L Dunne for A Fitzgerald 62m.

St John the Baptist: J Casey, C Hynes, E English, E Butler, M Barry, C O'Dwyer, L Ryan, C Kennedy, A O'Sullivan, R O'Carroll, E Morrissey, S McElliggott, A Ryan, A-R Kennedy, K Heelan. Subs: M Bourke for A Ryan 45m, I O'Rourke for R O'Carroll 45m, G Kemp for C Hynes 58m, C Real for S McElliggott 60m, SJ Cooke for A O'Sullivan 62m.

Ref: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry)