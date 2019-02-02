In his essential book on Hollywood Adventures In The Screen Trade, William Goldman tells of sharing a car one day with the Canadian director Norman Jewison. Jewison, whose daughter’s birthday party is due to take place the following day, says: “I wonder what the weather’s going to be like tomorrow?”

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah shows his disappointment at Anfield last Wednesday night. Liverpool missed the chance to take a seven-point lead in the Premier League. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

He then flicks on the radio and instantly hears a voice saying: “Tomorrow’s weather is for heavy rains, flooding at times etc”. The two men look at each other and simultaneously exclaim:

“A movie moment”. By which Goldman means, as he goes on to tell the reader, that the moment might have been real but, up on the silver screen, it would not have been believable.